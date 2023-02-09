View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. PG Podcast
February 9, 2023

Future of Media Explained 33: Paywall strategies for 2023

Paywall strategies for 2023 revealed.

By Press Gazette

Paywall strategies for publishers

Press Gazette’s 33rd Future of Media Explained podcast looks at paywall strategies for publishers in 2023 and is sponsored by AdvantageCS.

In a tough market, paywalls, podcasts and newsletters have been identified as strong areas to find new revenue this year.

We spoke to Philippe van Mastrigt, director of European operations for one of the longest-established subscription technology companies in the world AdvantageCS, and Katia Debusschere, manager of acquisition and retention at Mediahuis Belgium.

They talked to Press Gazette about how news publishers globally are protecting and growing online news subscriptions, what’s working and what isn’t.

How to listen to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

Content from our partners
Norkon live reporting platform for publishers
Norkon live reporting platform for publishers
Press Gazette
Speech-to-text platform for publishers: Trint
Speech-to-text platform for publishers: Trint
Bron Maher
How publishers can use analytics to drive revenue growth
How publishers can use analytics to drive revenue growth
Dominic Ponsford

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explainedis available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your corporate email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor