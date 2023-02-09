Future of Media Explained 33: Paywall strategies for 2023

Press Gazette’s 33rd Future of Media Explained podcast looks at paywall strategies for publishers in 2023 and is sponsored by AdvantageCS.
In a tough market, paywalls, podcasts and newsletters have been identified as strong areas to find new revenue this year.
We spoke to Philippe van Mastrigt, director of European operations for one of the longest-established subscription technology companies in the world AdvantageCS, and Katia Debusschere, manager of acquisition and retention at Mediahuis Belgium.
They talked to Press Gazette about how news publishers globally are protecting and growing online news subscriptions, what’s working and what isn’t.
