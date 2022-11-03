 Podcast 21: Misinformation and the US midterms, with Reuters

November 3, 2022

Podcast 21: Misinformation and the US midterms, with Reuters

By Bron Maher Twitter

In the newest edition of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast, presented in association with Reuters, we found out how the agency is battling misinformation in its reporting of the US midterm elections.

The wire agency’s politics and digital verification editors say some misinformation has become so entrenched it has changed the shape of their election coverage.

They told Press Gazette reporter Bron Maher about zany claims breaching into the mainstream, what goes into running multi-state election coverage and what the business case is for investing in fact-checking.

You can listen to episode 21 of the Future of Media Explained podcast here:

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

Picture: Sophie Alexander/ITV News

