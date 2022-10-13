 Podcast 18: How to avoid the CMS snake-oil salesmen - Press Gazette

October 13, 2022

Podcast 18: How to avoid the CMS snake-oil salesmen

By Press Gazette Twitter
News montage

In the latest edition of our Future of Media Explained podcast we take a look how to avoid costly mistakes when investing in a new content management system.

Experts from Hello, CNN, New Statesman Media Group and our sponsor Big Bite share their insights into how to future-proof the content architecture on your website.

How to subscribe to Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. Future of Media Explained is published every week.

You could bookmark the Future of Media Explained homepage on Acast.

And if you sign up for our Future of Media newsletter you will receive an email link to the latest show every Thursday.

2. In a podcast app

The Future of Media Explained is available on all major podcast apps including: Apple PodcastsSpotify and Acast.

Or search for Future of Media Explained wherever you get your podcasts.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the Press Gazette Future of Media Explained podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

