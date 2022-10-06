Podcast 17: Axios CEO Jim VandeHei on how to be a journalist entrepreneur - Press Gazette

The 17th episode of Press Gazette’s Future of Media Explained podcast features an in-depth interview with Jim VandeHei, the co-founder and chief executive of Axios.

VandeHei, a former Washington Post journalist, set up Axios in January 2017 from scratch and the business was acquired by Cox Enterprises for $525m in August.

In this episode, VandeHei, also a co-founder of Politico, speaks to William Turvill, Press Gazette’s associate editor (interviews and investigations), about the rise of the journalist-entrepreneur in the United States.

He also speaks about the future of Axios, other exciting American media startups, and a new book from his company, Smart Brevity: The Power of Saying More with Less.

Photo credit: Axios