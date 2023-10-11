Publishers adapt to Twitter dropping headlines from story snippets

The Twitter profile of new owner Elon Musk or 'Chief twit' as he calls himself is seen in this illustration photo in Warsaw. Picture: Getty Images

The decision to strip headlines out of the preview shown when news stories are shared on Twitter/X has reduced the amount of information a tweet can contain and annoyed many of the journalists who use the platform.

Jewish Chronicle head of digital Josh Kaplan reflected the views of many journalists when he said the change was “such a pain in the arse”.

“It’s made reporting on the Israel-Gaza stuff a nightmare,” he told Press Gazette. “Because there’s no distinction for comment or the nuance you used to be able to put into headlines that would display alongside [the link].

“And you can do all the careful social plugging you want, but the second someone shares it with whatever [comments] they want, you lose all that. Shit show!”

Ian Silvera, the editor of Future News, told Press Gazette Twitter is coming to look “more and more like Youtube under Elon Musk’s ownership” with the introduction of headline-less thumbnails and creator monetisation schemes.

He said Musk’s latest update “means outlets will have to put more work into their preview pictures and thumbnail selection to keep the same levels of engagement as before. Expect more publications to take bespoke approaches – the FT is a good example of where it works well – and more pressure to be put on reporters to learn design tools like Canva and Photoshop.

“A potential second order impact could fall on stock image providers, with content creators and outlets asking more of them and their services.”

Below, Press Gazette has rounded up a selection of approaches publishers are taking to work around the loss of headlines from news links on Twitter/X. If we’ve missed any useful tricks, let us know at pged@pressgazette.co.uk.

Attach the featured image(s) directly to the post, type the headline and link to the story

Even prior to the removal of headlines, the Twitter accounts for Reach nationals the Daily Express and Daily Mirror didn’t generally use link cards.

Instead, the publishers attach each article’s featured image or images directly to tweets promoting them. The text of the tweet is made up of the story’s headline, or a simple variation of it, followed by a link to the story.

Paul McCartney's tribute to John Lennon on birthday as he celebrates anniversary with wifehttps://t.co/a6Azp6JBZ3 pic.twitter.com/Fwmn0awaFf — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 10, 2023

The strategy keeps the link visible, but means the picture will not link through to your website. The most obvious downside here is that this approach leaves few characters for pull quotes or other context, so the headline becomes all-important for selling the story.

Paste the link in twice

Pete Favan, senior editor at Bristol Live, told Press Gazette he had been pasting the relevant link into each tweet twice.

The first link calls in the picture card, he explained, and the second appears in the tweet.

A screenshot of a tweet by Bristol Live where the publisher has pasted a link to a story twice.

The approach has the benefit of making the link visible within the tweet, making it more obvious that a post is promoting a news story.

The drawback is that the second link subtracts from the number of characters available for the rest of the tweet, so publishers will still have to be economical with their headline and excerpt choices.

Use a screenshot of the headline on your own website as the featured image for the tweet

Andy Campbell, a senior editor at Huffpost, suggested that publishers screenshot the headline of each article as seen on their website and then attach that screenshot to relevant tweets, along with a link through to the full story.

Here's how to post an article now that Elon has removed headline text from links.



First attach a photo showing the headline, outlet and byline (this one's by @SebastianMurdoc).



Then provide a link to the story: https://t.co/39sS7MPUIh pic.twitter.com/4fV2Nz2BSK — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) October 5, 2023

Press Gazette has experimented with this approach. The benefit is that it fits much more information into the tweet – depending on the formatting of a publisher’s site, the attached image may include the headline, a pullquote, the featured picture, the website logo, the byline and the publication date.

Including that much information may be overload, however. In addition, if a publisher is tweeting an article several times over the day, these tweets quickly come to dominate an account’s entire media tab.

Add the headline to the Twitter image

News and opinion website Unherd has responded to Musk’s change by incorporating story headlines and bylines directly into their Twitter images.

A screenshot of a recent tweet by Unherd, showing the headline, byline and a “Click to read” icon incorporated into the featured image.

The site has also added a “Click to read” icon in the corner of the images to distinguish their article tweets from tweets which simply contain images.

This approach leaves plenty of characters in the tweet for publishers to use to sell the article, although it may strike some readers as visually busy.

Some content management systems allow publishers to use a different image for social media than the one that appears on the article itself. That feature is probably a prerequisite for this approach, as adding headlines onto images which also appear on your own website risks repeating information and cluttering the overall appearance.

For publishers with in-house tech capacity, it may be possible to retool a CMS so that this information is automatically added to the associated Twitter image. If your CMS is not geared up to do that already, this approach may be somewhat time intensive, requiring journalists or social teams to manually create a copy of the featured image which incorporates the new visual furniture using software like Canva or Photoshop.

Write your tweets as news-in-briefs

Even prior to last week’s Twitter update, New York Times tweets generally explained the gist of their linked articles without the help of the Twitter card. Now they appear to function even more as self-contained news-in-briefs, albeit ones that invite the reader to click through to read more.

A New York Times tweet about the Luton Airport fire.

The drawback of this approach for news is that it does not do much to visually distinguish news article tweets from the rest of the content on X. However, the NYT does also publish some tweets which either add the headline into the attached image or explicitly signpost the reader on toward nytimes.com.

George Santos has misled, exaggerated or lied to voters about much of his life, and he has now been indicted by federal prosecutors on 23 felony counts, including 10 new ones on Tuesday. Here's a guide to his lies, the charges and the remaining questions. https://t.co/yNwe7lHPRh — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 11, 2023

Tell readers to click the link

Media trade publication Deadline has adapted to the changes by replicating each article’s headline in bold (a feature which is available to Twitter Blue subscribers) and then explicitly telling readers to “click photo below for story”.

A European TV project will soon be on the same quality level as American but for half the cost, predicted Mediawan and Sony execs today (click photo below for story) https://t.co/TzPpH3PNlD — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 11, 2023

Break the new system, somehow

For reasons Press Gazette has not yet discerned, links to some websites – for example that of the National Union of Journalists – still appear to function as they did previously by displaying a headline. If you know why, please get in touch at pged@pressgazette.co.uk.

A tweet from the National Union of Journalists linking to their website, formatted as article tweets used to be. The tweet was sent on Tuesday 10 October 2023, five days after Musk’s headlines change took place.

And useful for users, if not as much for publishers: Control Panel for Twitter

As pointed out by Nieman Lab on Tuesday, it is possible for Twitter users to revert back to the previous view using the browser plugin Control Panel for Twitter.

Control Panel for Twitter v3.20.0 adds an option to restore the headline under external links with large media cards (enabled by default)



Available for Chrome now: https://t.co/S0wMNv3eWh



Release notes: https://t.co/4ccAEoa6WN pic.twitter.com/fV9KWIvAdE — Control Panel for  (@ControlPanelFT) October 5, 2023

The plugin is straightforward to use for anyone on a supported browser (Safari, Chrome on desktop, Firefox, Edge and Kiwi), but only changes how Twitter looks for you: unfortunately, it will not change how audiences not using the plugin will see publishers’ content. Control Panel for Twitter can be accessed from this link: https://jbscript.dev/control-panel-for-twitter

