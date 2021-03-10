Piers Morgan is to leave Good Morning Britain (GMB), ITV has announced.

The broadcaster said in a statement on Tuesday: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

The announcement comes after broadcast regulator Ofcom launched an investigation into comments made by Morgan about Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, on the programme on Monday. Ofcom received around 41,000 complaints.

Morgan said this morning on Twitter: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

After watching a clip of Markle discussing her mental health and suicidal thoughts in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Morgan said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

During Tuesday’s show, he attempted to clarify his comments. He said: “When we talked about this yesterday, I said as an all-encompassing thing I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said.

“But let me just state on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time.”

He also stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain after co-presenter Alex Beresford criticised his treatment of Markle.

