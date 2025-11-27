Observer launches first paywall and ditches Guardian-era masthead

New look Observer website

The Observer has unveiled a series of new online features as it launched its first online paywall.

It has also ditched its Guardian-ownership era masthead in favour of a new logo which harks back to earlier branding of the 234-year-old title.

The Observer’s changing masthead. Credit: The Observer

The title, which is owned by Tortoise Media, has worked with Piano on the rollout of its paywall and AAnd Digital on development of the new-look website.

Digital subscriptions are priced at £16 per month, or £144 per year, with a 50% discount for readers aged under 35. There is a £1 free trial offer for the first month. A print and digital subscription (including free delivery within the M25) costs £18 per month.

The Observer offers one article free then asks for registration details for further access to the site. The paywall will be dynamic with a certain number of free articles offered to registered readers every month.

The site combines all the journalism from The Observer team with Tortoise Media’s mainly audio output.

There is an audio tab on the website and also a “Library” section which is personalised to the reader based on articles they have saved.

The Observer has launched a dedicated app based on the same website design.

According to the press announcement, the new Observer is:

“A cultural guide: we will help our readers discover what’s best in the world of music, film, TV and theatre, what’s happening in books and ideas, the most delicious things to cook and the best places to eat, as well as what’s coming next in science, tech, fashion and design. This includes critics’ guides, curated reading lists and playlists and exclusive cultural events.

“There is also more joy and more play: Nigel Slater’s recipes and kitchen diaries, and the full suite of Observer puzzles and crosswords (from the paper that invented the cryptic crossword), complete with tools for newcomers to learn.

“A new website and app: The subscription brings all of this together in a curated, easy-to-navigate experience across web at observer.co.uk and app: carefully crafted daily editions, puzzles and crosswords, beautifully presented cultural guides, new audio stories and formats, and access to our programme of events and subscriber perks, including premium newsletters on Food, Puzzles and more.

“Curated, not automated: The new Observer app and website are an antidote to the frenetic news cycle. The Observer’s daily edition is curated by editors, and designed to provide clarity rather than overload, giving readers exactly what they need each day – not only in news, but ideas, culture, books and life. Soon, we’ll be rolling out new personalisation tools, allowing subscribers to tailor their experience, save ongoing investigations and keep track of the topics they care most about.”

