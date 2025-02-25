Daily Mail rolls out premium paywall into US and Canada

DailyMail.com

The Daily Mail has rolled out its premium paywall into the US and Canada.

The news site (known as Mail Online in the UK and DailyMail.com in the US) began restricting access to certain articles labelled as part of the Mail+ subscription for UK users at the end of January 2024.

Around 30 articles per day are now restricted to readers paying £1.99 per month for the first year and then £6.99 per month.

Mail+ now has 130,000 subscribers, with another 90,000 paying for access to digital version of the newspaper.

Pubisher DMG Media says international Mail+ subscribers will gain access to “world-exclusive showbiz scoops, astonishing real-life stories and unparalleled royal coverage, along with expert relationship advice, essential health insights, unbeatable financial advice and expanded sports coverage”.

DailyMail+ is priced at $1.99 per month in the US and Canada (rising to $9.99 per month after a year).

DailyMail.com is 13th most popular news website in the US according to Press Gazette’s top-50 ranking based on Similarweb data which estimate it has around 110 million visits per month.

