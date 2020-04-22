Newsquest launches metered paywall across all daily newspaper websites

Newsquest has introduced a digital subscription model across all of its daily newspaper websites, putting up a paywall to readers, but will keep all coronavirus and breaking news stories free to read.
After seeing “encouraging results” with metered paywalls on a small number of sites, including the Northern Echo and Herald, in recent years, the regional publisher has rolled the model out to a further 20 titles.
Timeline
- March 24, 2020
Newsquest puts staff on furlough and cuts wages to 'minimise job losses' during pandemic
- February 28, 2020
Local reporter hopes jailing of Facebook abuser shows journalists are not 'fair game'
- February 20, 2020
Newsquest suspends launch of rival to Cumberland and Westmorland Herald as 160-year-old title finds buyer
They encompass all of its daily regionals, such as the Brighton Argus and Oxford Mail, as well as weeklies the Hereford Times, News Shopper, Watford Observer, Warrington Guardian and Bucks Free Press.
Readers will be given the option to pay £4.99 per month or £52 per year for unlimited access to articles, with up to 80 per cent less adverts and the ability to leave comments and sign up to email newsletters.
They are also told the subscription will “help fund the vital, trusted local coverage that we provide and our communities need”.
Newsquest editorial development director Toby Granville said: “We continue to believe that the online local news model will be predominantly a free to access one for the foreseeable future.
“However, we have been running digital subscriptions across a number of our sites for some time with encouraging results, and we will now be extending this approach to 20 more large sites.”
Granville added that non-subscribers will be asked to register with their email address after reading 20 articles per month, and to subscribe after reaching 40 articles.
He said this would mean Newsquest’s local news websites “remain the number one trusted community hub — typically read by more than 70 per cent of the local population — whilst also developing new revenues and new opportunities from data”.
Newsquest’s new digital subscriptions are being launched as part of its We’re There With You — Please Be There With Us scheme, which is also offering free home deliveries of its newspapers for six weeks.
The scheme has been launched as Newsquest faces a decline in both advertising revenues and sales figures due to the coronavirus pandemic – a picture seen across the wider news industry.
Press Gazette analysis shows that more than 500 publications – mainly local and regional newspapers – have made, or face cuts due to Covid-19.
Soon after the UK coronavirus lockdown began, Archant began asking readers for donations, saying the current crisis has made the situation “exceptionally acute”, but that it is a “long-term issue that must be solved if local journalism is to thrive”.
Reach launched its first micro-paywall experiment on the Huddersfield Examiner website last year but ended it after five months, deciding the area was “no longer the right spot to continue the casual payment experiment as we expand our local coverage in the region”.
The publisher said it planned to try out the model on more of its sites this year.
2 thoughts on “Newsquest launches metered paywall across all daily newspaper websites”
These clowns don’t seem to understand that Chrome has an ad blocker by default since July last year, and is based on industry standards of acceptable quality requirements. Chrome is made by a little company called Google, you may have heard of them.. If Newsquest think it doesn’t apply to them, that’s their problem, chrome has 68% market share, so they have just lost 70% of their readership because they are too stupid to apply acceptable ad standards to their sites.
Even ad blockers have an acceptable ad policy.
No autoplaying videos, no scrolling banners, and no intrusive expanding content. This is because it grinds the browsing process to a halt on machines that run on battery, as well as consumes huge amounts of power, limiting the life of the device. Unacceptable adverts will literally shorten the life of your machine.
How long before they go moaning for government bailouts under the campaign banner of “independent journalism is too important to lose”?
Perhaps they should consider the slogan “Stupid Boomer journalists lose their jobs due to inability to understand the internet”.
Just to remind the stupid boomers who clearly have no clue about the modern world, here’s a list of unacceptable ads that chrome users will never even be aware of as Chrome blocks them by default:
Autoplaying inline video ads with sound
Prestitial ads with countdowns
Popup ad with countdown
Pop up ad without countdown
Prestitial large ad with three-second countdown
Prestitial ad with three-second countdown
Autoplaying video ad with sound that’s hard to pause
Sticky 970×250 ad that overlays content on the bottom of the screen
Sticky 580×400 ad that overlays content on the bottom of the screen.
If Newsquest are incapable of following those standards, they ought think about delisting themselves from Google, they can’t have it both ways. Perhaps consider moving developers to a company not populated by boomers. If not, they should consider sticking to printing yesterday’s news on dead trees and remove their reliance upon a web presence, as they certainly aren’t the FT or Telegraph.
If they think people are going to fork out £52 a year to read their drivel, especially under current conditions, and still serving adverts to said subscribers anyway, they are deluded.
This paywall is a bad idea. 20 articles free? Most people will make do with that. It is unethical that one person could have to pay to read an article that another person reads for free.
Some of the articles on the Bradford Telegraph and Argus are only 5 lines long, so the product is overpriced.
Articles about coronavirus will be free. Most of the news is about coronavirus. It would be a challenge to read more than 20 articles that were not about coronavirus in a week.
Yes coronavirus has negatively impacted local newspapers, but their owners have run them poorly for years, and that is why they are in such a mess.