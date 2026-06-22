Newsletter market in 2026: $10 per month is default price but not ceiling

The average paid newsletter costs $10 per month or $100 per year, according to analysis of thousands of publications hosted on Beehiiv.
Beehiiv said these average prices have held steady since 2024 despite more creators entering the market.
Both small and large newsletters (with email list sizes of under 1,000 and those above 100,000) are charging about the same on average.
Beehiiv CEO and co-founder Tyler Denk told Press Gazette said that although this is the median price being paid by newsletter consumers, it is not the ceiling and some publications successfully charge much more.
Asked why $10 per month or $100 per year appeared to be the newsletter pricing sweet spot, Denk said: “I don’t think readers are inherently resistant to paying more. The reason so many subscriptions settle around $10 to $15 a month is that consumers have spent the last decade being conditioned to see that as the standard price for digital content. Whether it’s Netflix, Spotify, or The New York Times, people have a mental model for what a subscription should cost.
“What’s interesting is that at that price point, the purchase decision becomes relatively frictionless. People don’t spend much time debating it, which is incredibly valuable because retention is ultimately what turns a newsletter into a durable business.
“That said, there are plenty of exceptions with some creators and publishers offering something readers can’t easily get elsewhere, whether that’s specialised expertise, proprietary research, or access to a highly engaged community, and they charge more for it.
“So while $10 to $15 a month may have emerged as the default, it’s not a ceiling. It’s more of a starting point. The real determinant of pricing power isn’t consumer tolerance, it’s the value being delivered. The more indispensable the product, the more flexibility creators have on price.”
Newsletter market 2026: Investor and financial newsletters charge premium
Beehiiv has produced a State of Paid Newsletters report based on analysis of more than 2,500 newsletters hosted on its platform (which has expanded into other formats like podcasts and webinars).
While average prices are roughly the same when comparing across different sized publications, there are differences between verticals.
Investing newsletters (295 analysed) charge $27 per month on average or $292 per year, while finance publications (400 analysed) are priced at $20 or $200.
At the other end of the scale are travel (125 newsletters analysed) charging $7 per month or $80, and entertainment (124) charging $8 or $81.95.
Denk reassured non-financial creators, however, telling Press Gazette: “There are outliers in every category. What we consistently see is that people are willing to pay a premium for content they can’t find anywhere else. The common denominator isn’t finance, it’s differentiation.
“Whether you’re covering markets, parenting, technology, fitness, media, or a niche hobby, the creators who build sustainable businesses are the ones delivering unique insights, expertise, perspective, or community. People absolutely pay for things they love.”
Last year the number of people choosing to take out an annual paid subscription on Beehiiv overtook those choosing a monthly package for the first time. About 70% of subscription revenue made on the platform came from monthly billing at the start of 2025 but this fell below half by the middle of the year.
Sports and economy newsletters lead conversion rates
Beehiiv analysis found that the median paid conversion rate across its network is 0.62%, meaning that about six people pay out of every 1,000 total subscribers.
The highest average rates are among sports (1.93%) and economy (1.28%) publications. Beehiiv suggested the high sports rate may be due to “tribal loyalty”, which “translates directly into willingness to pay”. Sports also had a relatively good monthly churn rate of 7.76%.
The report noted that the top performers in every vertical have much higher conversion rates, led by the top 10% of economy newsletters among whom 30.8% of subscribers pay.
“The publications with the strongest conversion rates have one thing in common: they make the paid offering feel essential,” the report said.
“The free edition earns attention. The paid tier delivers something the reader can’t get anywhere else, whether that’s exclusive data, community access, or a fundamentally different content depth.”
2026 newsletter churn rates: Food/drink and news lead way
Although financial newsletters have among the highest conversion rates and prices, they have some of the highest churn rates meaning subscribers pay for shorter periods of time.
Money is the vertical with the lowest subscriber lifetime on Beehiiv, at about six months, while food and drink leads the way (almost 20 months) followed by news (18 months, as people subscribe for continual timely and relevant updates).
Beehiiv said this difference in churn rates resulted in “roughly a three times difference in revenue per subscriber before pricing is even factored in”.
The report said: “Paid subscribers to investing content seem to pay a premium for a specific insight window (earnings season, a market event), then cancel. The proliferation of free and paid alternatives in the space compounds the problem: readers can easily switch between brands in their quest for the next hot tip. This makes acquisition economics especially important in the vertical.”
AI is “one of the leakiest categories despite high market interest” with a 13.33% monthly churn rate, with new entrants arriving constantly, Beehiiv said.
“AI publishers need to stay ahead of the free content curve, or their paid tier becomes optional. The reasons are likely layered: weaker initial purchase intent, a crowded and fast-moving space, and a value prop that can erode quickly as free AI content improves.”
The average creator on Beehiiv sets up their paid subscription tier 45 days, or about six weeks, after starting their newsletter. The report said the first month is crucial for showing a new subscriber the value of paying.
The report looks only at newsletter publications that use Beehiiv rather than other platforms like Substack or Ghost. Beehiiv charges a flat fee for users versus Substack which takes a 10% cut of subscription revenue.
Across Beehiiv’s platform, subscriptions have gone from making up about 30% of total creator revenue at the start of 2024 to about 85% in Q1 2026. Advertising and other digital products make up the rest.
Subscription revenue on the platform grew from $8m to $19m in the past year. Some 15% of revenue-generating users on Beehiiv brought in revenue from paid subscriptions at the start of 2024, rising to 30% now.
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