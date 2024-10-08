View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
October 8, 2024

RT uses AI to broadcast Vladimir Putin speeches in English

Putin Speaks project offers counter to Western Putin translations.

By Michael Leidig

RT uses AI to let Vladimir Putin speak English
RT uses AI to let Vladimir Putin speak English

Russia’s state-controlled TV news network has revoiced a series of Putin’s key speeches using AI to show him delivering them in perfect lip-synched English.

In the clips, collected under the ‘Putin Speaks’ project, the broadcaster has given Putin a young voice with a distinct but not heavy Russian accent.

It is understood that the English versions, done with Putin’s full approval, are a bid to undermine Western translations of his speeches originally delivered in Russian.

President Putin is said to speak good English but rarely uses it in public and insists on translators at every meeting with the UK and USA.

According to RT: “For understandable reasons, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his most important messages in Russian, with speakers of other languages relying on translations to hear his thoughts.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

“RT has used modern algorithmic technologies to have the statesman’s messages delivered in English.”

Content from our partners
Handelsblatt's key strategy for unifying print and digital operations
Handelsblatt’s key strategy for unifying print and digital operations
Kordiam
Unified solution offers publishers unrivalled print and digital efficiency
Unified solution offers publishers unrivalled print and digital efficiency
Press Gazette
How DPG Media invested in print technology to help it focus on digital
How DPG Media invested in print technology to help it focus on digital
Freddy Mayhew

The Kremlin-funded broadcaster was banned in the UK when Ofcom withdrew its licence over its slavishly pro-Russian reports on the invasion of Ukraine.

It faced further bans across the US, Canada and the EU for its manipulative, one-sided reports of the invasion.

The clips cover Putin’s 20 years in power starting from his early years when it seemed he was getting closer to the West.

In one 2022 clip giving his reasons for invading Ukraine, he says: “I made a decision to carry out a special military operation.

“The main purpose of this operation is to protect people who for eight years now have been facing humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kyiv regime.”

In an earlier clip from 2000, he talks about Russia’s place in Europe saying: “Russia is part of European culture and I cannot imagine my own country in isolation from Europe and what we often call the civilised world.

“So it is hard for me to visualise NATO as an enemy.”

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor