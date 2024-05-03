Reach page views down by a third after Facebook and Google changes

Reach chief executive Jim Mullen. Picture: Reach

Page views across the websites of the UK’s biggest commercial publisher Reach were down by a third in the first quarter of 2024.

The publisher attributed this decline of 33% to the “deprioritisation of news during 2023 by major platforms” in its latest quarterly update. Both Facebook and Google have made major changes to their algorithms affecting news referral traffic in the past year.

However Reach said the impact of this was “partially offset” by a strengthened yield per page and added that the year-on-year drop in referral traffic will be less consequential as the year goes on.

Reach owns newsbrands including the Mirror, Express, Star, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Birmingham Live and many more.

Related

Overall in the three months to 31 March, Reach said revenue was down by 6.7% compared to the same period in 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Digital revenue was down 8.5% while print was down by 6% – print advertising declined by 10.7% but circulation revenue by a smaller 3.4%.

The publisher said circulation revenues “remain a predictable and reliable revenue stream with the expected volume decline mitigated by actions on cover prices and availability”.

In digital, Reach said its “higher value and more targeted” data-driven revenues had grown and now make up 45% of digital revenues, compared to 39% in the same period last year. This includes revenue from advertising activity that utilises data generated by registrations, audience behavioural or its Mantis contextual tool, as well as other revenues less dependent on audience volumes such as affiliates, partnerships and ecommerce.

Reach said it believes it is on track for adjusted operating profit of £97.6m, up slightly from £96.5m last year.

Reach reduced its headcount by 14% in 2023 as it made more than 700 redundancies during the year. It said this week it remains confident in reducing operating costs by 5-6%.

Chief executive Jim Mullen said: “We have set the business up to succeed – the decision to take cost action early, alongside the continued implementation of the Customer Value Strategy is delivering a growing yield performance and driving results. This gives me confidence that we can continue to navigate current market conditions.

“With events like the European Football Championships, Olympics and elections round the corner we have the opportunity to generate high levels of interest by entertaining and informing our audiences with brilliant journalism.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog