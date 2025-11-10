Publishers offered 50% revenue share in pay-per-article data platform for PRs

Publishers can now charge PR and communications companies to access their audience statistics under a new data service.
Newsworthy sells engagement and traffic data from around 500 brands, including most of the UK national newspapers and several regional news groups, on a pay-per-article basis.
PR professionals can purchase access to data showing the impact of their earned media coverage, or articles about them and their clients.
The service has been launched by NLA Media Access, which provides content licensing services to publishers.
Registered newsbrands receive 50% of earnings from articles bought, and can set their own prices.
The data available includes metrics such as page views, session times, and reader location.
NLA chief executive officer Henry Jones said: “Newsworthy will bring the most accurate possible data to the market, more than matching the transparency on offer in sectors such as social media, streaming and advertising.
“This launch will allow PR professionals to understand the real impact of the earned media they work so hard to achieve across hundreds of national, regional and specialist titles…
“We hope that this will help to deepen the symbiotic relationship between quality journalism and the UK’s world class PR industry.”
Newsworthy’s website currently lists 482 titles, with price-per-article ranging from £15 to £150. The Sun charges the most at £150 per article, followed by The Telegraph at £65.
The current pilot aims to assess the level of demand for this type of data. Phase two of the launch may involve subscription fees replacing pay-per-article model, improved functionality, user experience and data aggregation and visualisation.
Only UK businesses can currently register. Article data is available for 30 days until it is no longer available for purchase and it can only be shared throughout the purchaser’s organisation and agency clients.
Fergus McKenna, content sales director at Reach, added: “Newsworthy is an important first step for both national and regional publishers in offering enhanced transparency on the power of trusted media brands.
“In the age of mis- and disinformation, our valued and significant audiences come to us for trusted, fact checked content. Giving the PR industry the ability to understand the value of their and our journalists’ work is essential to growing an important creative industry.”
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog