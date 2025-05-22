New National World owner promises staff ‘longer-term view’ after takeover

The new boss of National World has told staff they will be given the space to carry on “business as usual” after its takeover by Media Concierge next week.
The all-cash acquisition was sanctioned by the High Court in London on Thursday and will take effect on Tuesday (27 May).
The takeover had already been approved by National World shareholders. Media Concierge had been the first and largest shareholder of the publisher of The Scotsman, Yorkshire Post, Portsmouth News and many other titles.
Media Concierge chief executive, founder and majority owner Malcolm Denmark told National World staff on Thursday that the company’s belief “in the vision of building a sustainable and independent news business that serves communities across the UK” has not changed.
“Now, as we move from investor to owner, our approach is straightforward. We want to support you in doing what you already do so well. You know your audiences, your titles, and your communities. The most important thing we can do right now is to give you the space and confidence to carry on—business as usual.
“This change of ownership also means National World will become a privately owned, independent business. We are a family-owned company, and that gives us a different perspective.
“We are not focused on short-term results. We take a longer-term view, built on relationships—whether with our teams, our readers, or our customers.”
After promising to reach out to staff in the coming weeks to “hear any thoughts”, Denmark added: “We are excited about what lies ahead and confident that, together, we can build something of real and lasting value.”
National World is the third-biggest regional publisher in the UK and was created after chairman David Montgomery bought the former JPI Media/Johnston Press titles for £10.2m at the end of 2020. As well as the legacy regional newspapers, Montgomery has since added a series of city websites and a national site called National World.
For the takeover, Ireland-based marketing business and local publisher Media Concierge created a subsidiary called Neo Media Publishing to buy the 65.9% of National World shares it did not already own.
Denmark had fallen out with Montgomery: Media Concierge abstained on a vote to re-elect Montgomery to lead National World a year ago and National World later discontinued a deal that had seen Media Concierge subsidiary Mediaforce handle its national print advertising, moving its business to Reach. A legal dispute followed but both sides agreed to pause it when the takeover was being pursued.
Montgomery had for a time hoped to keep hold of National World with the help of Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, combining it with The Telegraph if they were successful in a joint bid for the national title. But their plan was brought to an end last week.
In a statement, Denmark also said: “The formal approval of the transaction marks the final step in the process, and we are pleased to be moving forward. National World is home to some of the UK’s most respected and long-established regional media, and we believe there is significant potential for growth and renewal with the right focus and investment.
“As a long-term investor in the business, and with extensive experience managing local and regional news brands in Ireland, we understand both the challenges and the value of high-quality, community-based journalism.
“We greatly appreciate the dedication and professionalism shown by National World’s teams throughout this period. Their commitment has ensured the business remains on a strong operational footing.
“We now look forward to working together to support and strengthen the business in what we believe can be an exciting new chapter.”
