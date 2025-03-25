Mail crosses 250,000 digital subscribers and appoints first global women’s editor

Celia Duncan. Picture: DMG Media

The Mail has crossed the quarter-of-a-million digital subscribers mark after expanding its Mail+ partial paywall into America.

More than 163,000 people have signed up to Mail+ since its launch initially in the UK in January 2024, then Australia in October, and now the US and Canada in February.

It hit the 100,000 milestone in November.

Most Mail Online content remains free to read but a small, curated amount of content from its core verticals (including its columnists, showbiz, royal, money, health, sports and real-life) is gated – currently about 25 to 30 articles per day in each territory.

The Mail also has more than 92,000 paying subscribers to Mail+ Editions, its newspaper replica app for phones and tablets.

The brand is aiming to reach one million paying subscribers by 2029.

The Mail said journalism aimed at women is among the key subscription drivers for Mail+.

It has promoted Daily Mail women’s editor Celia Duncan to the new job of global women’s editor leading this content across its newsrooms.

Daily Mail editor-in-chief Ted Verity said: “‘For decades, brilliant women’s journalism has been the beating heart of the Mail.

“But Celia has taken this to a whole new level, not only producing thousands of sparkling daily features but also three unmissable weekly magazine sections in Femail, Inspire and Secrets & Lives – all of which drive huge numbers of online subscriptions for Mail+.

“Celia was also pivotal to the successful launches of Mail+ in America and Australia and now works closely with our teams in New York and Sydney on a daily basis.

“Nothing better reflects the scale of the Mail’s ambitions, or the exhilarating transformations we’re making, than the appointment of the world’s first global women’s editor.”

Duncan has been at the Mail since 2015, having previously been deputy editor of the Saturday Times Magazine and Cosmo Girl editor.

She said: “The Mail has always been at the forefront of women’s editorial with a vibrant, loyal and highly engaged female readership.

‘Together with some of the most talented writers and editors in Britain, we’ve expanded our women’s content considerably over the past few years – and the successful launch of Mail+ in Australia and America marks an exciting new chapter for the Mail.”

