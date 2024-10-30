Culture Secretary Nandy promises ‘level playing field for local media online’

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, leaving 10 Downing Street after taking part in Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's first Cabinet meeting on Saturday 6 July 2024. Picture: Tejas Sandhu/PA Wire

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has promised to help create “a level playing field” for local news publishers online in their battle for revenue and readers with tech platforms.

Nandy was speaking at a parliamentary reception on Tuesday (29 October) held by the trade body the News Media Association to mark Journalism Matters week.

It is the first signal that the Labour government will use the huge powers given to it by the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act, which was passed in May.

The law could compel companies like Google, Facebook, Apple and others to pay publishers for the news content that appears on their platforms, and trade on “fair and reasonable terms”. Tech giants could be fined 10% of annual turnover if they abuse their market positions.

The Competition and Markets Authority is currently deciding which companies should fall under the new regulation by having “strategic market status” and how it will begin to enforce its new powers.

Nandy said local journalists were crucial in providing trusted information to the public during the riots which took place across England over the summer.

She said: “While national media understandably focused on the violent thugs who caused havoc in our towns, local and regional media were often first on the scene busting myths and telling the story of the community response.

“Liverpool’s Nans against Nazis and my own Wigan’s Love Pies Hate Racism. These were the people who took to the streets, stood up against hate, defended their communities and led the clean-up. It was a reminder of the importance of a genuinely national media that tells the stories of our whole nation.”

The culture secretary said her government could help the industry by “creating a fair balance between publishers and platforms and a level playing field for local media online”.

And she said they would recognise “the importance of good, peer-reviewed journalism as the best source of news and information over unchecked, artificially-generated stories”.

She said the government would support journalism:

“By protecting the integrity and plurality of news sources in the UK through our media-merger regime and ensuring it reflects changes and developments in our media landscape.



“By protecting journalists to report the truth in the hardest of circumstances, both at home.



“Through the Online Safety Act that will introduce new protections from abuse.



“By tackling the use of SLAPPS to that are used to silence and intimidate investigative journalists. Our commitment is to help you to navigate an increasingly litigious field to strike the right balance so we protect fearless reporting and access to justice.”

She added: “That is why I am here today. To tell you that we will do our bit and to say that we need you to do yours. Because that is what is at stake. To protect fearless, truthful journalism. Which holds power to account. Gives voice to the voiceless. And shapes a nation.”

Shadow Culture Secretary Julia Lopez MP, who hosted the reception, said: “I’m really very appreciative in this particular week thinking about the importance of journalism, for everything journalists do, because the way in which the world is moving the need to pursue truth and to build trust in democratic society is more important than it ever has been.

“We need to underpin journalism, not just at a national level but also at a local level.”

Also speaking at the event, Newsquest regional editor Richard Porritt said: “There is a future for news publishers. And I believe it is a bright one. That is exciting – and it is excellent news for this country that we all love so much. But for us to continue to move forward we do need some things to change. We need the recognition we deserve – and, ultimately, it will be for the good of communities up and down the country.”

On Monday Prime Minister Keir Starmer signalled his support for Journalism Matters week by writing an article in which he said: “We recognise the basic principle that publishers should have control over and seek payment for their work, including when thinking about the role of AI.

“Not only is it essential for a vibrant media landscape, in which the sector’s provision of trustworthy information is more vital than ever. It is also relevant to our ongoing work to roll out the Digital Markets and Consumers Act as swiftly as possible.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog