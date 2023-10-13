Israel-Gaza war: Ten journalists killed in under a week

Journalists at the funeral for Mohammed Rizq Sobh and Saeed Al-Taweel. Picture: Video screenshot

At least ten journalists have been killed in just a week of fighting in Israel and Gaza.

Nine of those killed are Palestinians either bombed or shot by the Israeli military in Gaza Strip. One is an Israeli photographer killed in the initial Hamas attack on a kibbutz in Israel.

Three of those who have died were killed alongside their entire families.

Another two journalists are reported missing, with one Israeli journalist feared kidnapped by Hamas.

Overall, some 1,300 people have been killed in Hamas attacks on Israel and a further 150 taken hostage into Gaza. Around 1,500 have been killed as a result of Israeli counterstrikes.

According to the International Federation of Journalists, Israeli airstrikes have completely or partially destroyed Al-Ayyam newspaper, Gaza FM, the headquarters of Shehab news agency and the offices of Palestinian news agency Ma’an among other media outlets.

The following summary of media casualties is per the Committee to Protect Journalists, with other sources included where possible.

The current conflict in Israel is the most deadly for journalists since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 which has so far seen 15 journalists and media workers killed, according to the CPJ.

Journalists killed during the Israel-Hamas war

12 October

Ahmed Shehab, a journalist for Radio Voice of the Prisoners, was killed along with his wife and three children when an airstrike hit their house in northern Gaza Strip, according to the CPJ.

11 October

Mohammad Fayez Abu Matar was killed whilst covering the Israeli bombing of Rafah in the Gaza Strip. He is a freelance journalist working with international agencies, according to WAFA news agency.

10 October

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate reported the killing of Mohammed Rizq Sobh (photo journalist), Saeed Al-Taweel (director of the Al-Khamisa news agency) and Hisham Al-Nawajha (correspondent for a news agency in Gaza). They are believed to have all died when Israel bombed the Al Hajji Tower on Al-Mu’asasat Street, west of Gaza City.

Video of the funeral of Al-Taweel and Rizq Sobh has been shared on Twitter by Palestine Online. It shows more than a dozen journalists wearing blue body protector vests marked with press carrying their bodies and flanking the funeral procession.

Palestinian journalists in Gaza take part in the funeral of their fellow Saed Al-Taweel and Mohammed Soboh, who were murdered in an Israeli airstrike targeting a street containing press offices in Gaza City last night. pic.twitter.com/WPlOOe6jQD — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 10, 2023

8 October

Journalist Salam Maima was reported killed along with her husband, Mohammad Al-Masri, and their children, Hadi, 6, Ali, 5, and Sham, 2, when the Israeli army fired a missile at their home in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, the International Middle East Media Centre reports.

7 October

Palestinian photojournalist Mohammad Al-Salhi was killed by an Israeli army bullet while covering events at the border east of al-Bureij, in the central Gaza Strip.

Yaniv Zohar, a photographer for Israel Hayom, was killed alongside his wife and two daughters when Hamas terrorists attacked Kibbutz Nahal Oz, Israel National News reported.

Mahammad Jarghoun, a journalist with Smart Media, was shot dead apparently by Israeli forces whilst reporting east of Bureij near the border with Israel according to WAFA news agency.

Ibrahim Lafi, 21, from Ain Media news agency was shot dead by Israeli forces reporting near the Beit Hanoun checkpoint on the border with Israel.

