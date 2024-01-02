John Ryley, Gillian Tett and Jeff Powell among media figures in King’s New Year Honours

Jeff Powell, Gillan Tett, John Ryley and Justin Cohen all recognised in King's New Year Honours for 2024

Journalists and media figures recognised in the King’s New Year honours list for 2024 include former head of Sky News John Ryley and Financial Times journalist Gillian Tett.

Here is a full round-up of those in the news and media industries who have been recognised:

CBE

Colin Morrison – For services to education

Former CEO/ managing director of media companies including Axel Springer International, Future, EMAP, RELX and ACP Magazines, Morrison had been chair of the Royal National Children’s Foundation for 15 years. In 2017, he founded the Department for Education’s Boarding School Partnerships. Morrison also writes and publishes media newsletter Flashes & Flames.

Tim Gardam – For services to journalism and to education

The former editor of BBC Newsnight was later director of programmes at Channel 4 and is currently chief executive of the Nuffield Foundation. Formerly principal of St Anne’s College, Oxford.

Nick Emery – for services to media and marketing industries

The former CEO of Mindshare is CEO of Jellyfish and founding partner of Brandtech Media, an enterprise-level marketing technology group.

Ashley Tabor-King – for services to media and entertainment

Founder and executive president of LBC’s owner Global.

OBE

John Ryley – For services to journalism

Ryley stepped down after 17 years heading up Sky News last year. Delivering the Steve Hewlett lecture in September he hit out at “supine” royal reporting and threats to boycott GB News.

Gillian Tett – For services to economic journalism

Tett is a columnist for the FT and a member of its editorial board.

Yvonne Marie Wilks-O’Grady – For services to media, publishing and charity

Philanthropist, co-founder of Roots magazine and has served as deputy managing director of UK-based Voice Media Group.

Josie Dobrin – for services to creative industries

Co-founder and executive chair of Creative Access. Since 2012 the organisation has overseen work placements for thousands of underrepresented individuals at employers including The Times, Guardian, Mirror and Financial Times.

Jeff Stelling – For services to sport, to broadcasting and to charity

Former Sky Sports presenter who stepped down after 25 years at Soccer Saturday last year.

James Whale – For services to broadcasting and charity

Began his career with Metro Radio in 1974 with a pioneering late night radio phone-in. He hosts a phone-in every Saturday night on TalkTV and Talkradio.

Head of TalkTV Richard Wallace said: “There are legends – and then there’s James Whale. This award is a fitting acknowledgment of a maverick talent who has entertained TV and radio audiences with inimitable style for more than 50 years.”

MBE

Jeff Powell – For services to journalism and sport

Powell’s 57-year career with the Daily Mail has included covering 13 World Cups.



Lord Rothermere, chairman of the Daily Mail’s owner DMGT, praised Powell, 81, saying: “Jeff joined the Daily Mail the year before I was born, and I have been proud to work with him as a great journalist and friend throughout my 25 years as chairman. I know my admiration for him is shared by many of the biggest names in British sport – Sir Alex Ferguson, Bryan Robson, Sir Clive Woodward, Barry McGuigan and Lennox Lewis, to name but a few.”

Justin Cohen – for services to holocaust remembrance and the Jewish community

The news editor and co-publisher of Jewish News said: “Given that journalists don’t tend to be recognised in this way, I’d like to think this award is testament to our determination to be more than just a newspaper, to make a difference beyond our own community and to the potential for a small media outlet to think big while remaining intensely proud of its roots.”

