New merged Independent Media brand trumpets female and LGBTQ audience

Leaders from the new Independent Media tie-up that brings together The Independent, Huffington Post and Buzzfeed appear on stage at an Advertising Week panel. Left to right: Advertising Week global president Ruth Mortimer, Independent CEO Christian Broughton, Huffpost UK editor-in-chief Cate Sevilla and Buzzfeed director of video Homam Ayaso. Picture: Press Gazette

The new commercial tie-up that brings together The Independent, Buzzfeed UK and Huffpost UK has launched under the Independent Media brand.

Along with former Buzzfeed video sub-brands Tasty UK and Seasoned, the media network claims to be particularly strong in travel, food and drink and technology.

Independent chief executive Christian Broughton told an Advertising Week audience on Wednesday that the licensing deal was “the most exciting thing” to happen in his time at the organisation.

Broughton was appearing alongside Huffpost UK editor Cate Sevilla and Buzzfeed director of video Homam Ayaso to deliver their first remarks as a group since the announcement of the deal in March.

Related

Independent Media claims 1.5 billion views per month

The trio said the tie-up, which sees The Independent take over the running of the Buzzfeed Inc-owned brands in the UK, was motivated by compatibility between their editorial approaches and their audiences.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Broughton said “the values are the same” between the two business groups, but “when we had a look at who’s consuming these brands — it was at that point that I thought, ‘we’ve got to do this’”.

“It is a multi-generational thing… you’ve got the perfect brands to reach the youngest generation”, he said, but “you’ve also got a really great brand for the kind of millennials, young parents and young adult cohort in Huffpost, and The Independent… skews slightly older”.

Independent Media says that according to Pamco and internal data it gets 1.5 billion content views across its combined platforms each month and that it reaches half of UK women and half the country’s LGBTQ population.

The licensing deal makes it possible for Independent Media’s commercial team to sell adverts across the network’s websites and social media profiles. Press Gazette determined last month that the creation of the group boosts the website audience of Indy parent company Independent Digital News and Media by 25%, and ups its social media follower count from 16 million to 52 million.

Broughton said teams from the different brands began working together about six weeks ago.

Sevilla said: “The breadth of the content, the quality of the content, is so high and we’re all so proud of it… You can’t underestimate how important it is to have a trustworthy brand.”

Ayaso agreed, adding: “There’s a lot of fake news, there’s a lot of negativity about. We are all about positivity, we are all about facts, we are all about fun. We want to be really relatable.”

The three executives also disclosed that their newsrooms had been encouraged to integrate AI tools into their workflows.

Sevilla said that “there are so many bitty bits to being a journalist now, particularly a digital journalist, that anywhere that that can help make things more efficient and lighten the load… I’m on board with”.

Broughton added AI had been “really empowering for the humans in our newsroom”, saying there had been “one production process… that no one really ever enjoyed” and which can now be done four times quicker.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog