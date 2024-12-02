Guardian CEO offers new assurances to Observer journalists ahead of strike

Guardian News & Media chief executive Anna Bateson. Picture: Guardian News & Media

Journalists have been offered assurances about their future ahead of a planned strike at Guardian Media Group in protest at the sale of The Observer to Tortoise Media.

Guardian management met with union officials on Friday ahead of a planned 48-hour walkout by around 500 journalists working at The Guardian and Observer starting on Wednesday (4 December).

Guardian chief executive Anna Bateson has now written to staff setting out assurances for the 70 Observer journalists who would move across to Tortoise Media if the title is sold.

Journalists fear the £20m that Tortoise Media says it has to invest in The Observer will not be sufficient to safeguard the title’s future.

Bateson said in the memo on Monday: “We put forward a series of additional measures to protect Observer staff if this deal progresses. We have discussed these proposals with the NUJ who will now talk to their members. These proposals mean that if a deal is signed we intend for the following terms to apply:

“We recognise that some people may not wish to transfer to Tortoise Media and we would offer a time limited voluntary redundancy scheme to Observer staff on the same terms we did over the summer.

“Our current enhanced redundancy terms would be maintained post-transfer for a period still being negotiated.

“Observer staff who move to Tortoise Media would also have the opportunity to apply for ‘internal only’ open roles at the Guardian for a period still being negotiated.

“Freelance contracts would be extended until the end of September 2025 and renegotiated at that point.”

She added: “As a reminder Observer colleagues transferring to Tortoise Media would retain the same job titles, salaries and benefits, including sabbatical rights, should the deal go ahead via ‘TUPE’. TUPE is a piece of legislation that protects employee rights when an employee is automatically transferred to a new employer in a situation like this one. Union recognition is also protected.

“Kath [Viner, editor-in-chief] and I hear the passionate cases being made by colleagues about the proposed sale of the Observer. Throughout last week we met with many of you to discuss the proposal and have appreciated hearing your thoughts and the opportunity to answer your questions. We will continue to do so.

“Our priority has always been to preserve the Observer’s 233-year legacy and ensure the proposed agreement is as strong as it can be for staff, readers and the future of liberal journalism.”

Bateson has previously indicated that Guardian Media Group could retain a stake in The Observer meaning that it becomes an investor in the new Observer/Tortoise media group.

The Scott Trust, which owns Guardian Media Group, delayed a decision on approving the Tortoise takeover last week when it said discussions are ongoing over “a few outstanding points”.

