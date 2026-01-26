Future plans 45 editorial redundancies at titles including Techradar and Tom’s Guide

Tom’s Guide and Techradar homepages on Friday 23 January 2026

Future plc has proposed to make 45 editorial redundancies at its technology titles.

Some 15 new roles are being created at the same time, making a net reduction in roles of 30.

Press Gazette understands product reviews brand Tom’s Guide and news and reviews site Techradar are being hit particularly hard, and that staff in both the UK and US have been affected.

Last week staff were told in an email, seen by Press Gazette, that a “significant restructure” of the editorial operation was being proposed and that the 15 new roles “better reflect our strategy going forward”.

The email said: “We are living through unprecedented times in digital publishing, and the fundamental changes underway in both how our content is distributed and how it is consumed have left us with no option but to embark on a process today to reduce the number of roles in the team.”

A Future spokesperson told Press Gazette: “We have made the difficult decision to reduce headcount in certain areas of the business to enable greater focus on future growth areas. These decisions are not taken lightly, and our priority is to support affected colleagues.”

Staff were told of the proposals in the same week that Future bought beauty and fashion brand Sheerluxe for £39.9m, bringing the total cost of the publisher’s acquisitions to around £1.6bn over the past decade.

In December Future reported revenue for the year to 30 September was down 6% at actual currency (or a 3% organic decline combined with adverse foreign exchange and closures made in the year) to £739.2m. Profit before tax was down 11% to £91.9m.

The B2C division that includes tech brands like Tom’s Guide and Techradar saw sessions down 10% to 317 million in the year despite growth in the women’s and wealth verticals. UK digital advertising revenue saw the biggest decline in the division, down 14% (or 8% organically).

Tom’s Guide saw its monthly audience decline by 36% in the 18 months to December (to 1.97 million) according to Ipsos iris.

Techradar was steadier and its December 2025 audience (3.74 million) was 5% lower than in July 2024.

Future chief executive Kevin Li Ying said in December that new initiatives designed to drive growth include “monetisation through content creators, an evolution of our ecommerce proposition, and driving even more direct engagement with audiences”.

