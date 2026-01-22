Future plc buys beauty and fashion brand Sheerluxe for £40m

Magazine giant Future is attempting to grow its share of creator-led digital marketing spend by acquiring social-first publisher Sheerluxe.
The £39.9m deal brings the total cost of Future Plc acquisitions to around £1.6bn over the last decade (roughly one third of the company’s current stock market valuation).
UK-based Sheerluxe runs a fashion and beauty website, daily email newsletter (with 650,000 subscribers) and publishes video content directly to Instagram, Tiktok and Youtube. It also publishes a twice-weekly podcast.
SheerLuxe makes money from e-commerce and by creating native marketing content for brands.
Sheerluxe Ltd and Blush Talent MGMT Ltd have been bought by Future for £39.9m (with a further £40m dependent on performance). Sheerluxe generated £12.6m in revenue and £5.1m profit (EBITDA) in the year to September 2025.
Future said of Sheerluxe: “Its Gen Z-skewed audience brings valuable new reach to the Future ecosystem, while strong credibility with established fashion and lifestyle consumers meaningfully complements Future’s global portfolio of specialist media brands attracting highly engaged, passionate audiences.”
Launched in 2007 by Georgie Coleridge Cole, Sheerluxe now claims 2.4 million social media followers.
Future CEO Kevin Li Ying said: “We have long admired Sheerluxe for the status and brand credibility it has established in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. With a rare combination of strong growth characteristics and a loyal, high-value audience, Sheerluxe will be highly complementary to our portfolio and will benefit from our scale and commercial capabilities.”
Future SVP for women and luxury Hillary Kerr said: “Sheerluxe has a unique ability to turn content into genuine conversation. I’ve always admired how Georgie and her team built deep trust with an audience that is notoriously hard to capture.
“Together, we are uniquely positioned to lead the global conversation on fashion, beauty, and luxury for everyone from Gen Z to the established connoisseur, and extend that reach to our partners and clients.”
Future will now incorporate SheerLuxe into its home-grown tech stack, which includes its own advertising-targeting technology.
The Future share price has languished since it reported revenue down 6% to £739.2m and pre-tax profit down 11% to £92m in 2025. Price comparison site Go Compare saw revenue fall 5% to £191.8m after previously being the growth driver of the group.
Future plc’s share price rose 3% following the news of the Sheerluxe deal, giving the company a stock market value of £524m (compared to a peak valuation of around £4bn in 2021).
