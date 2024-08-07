Future closes two US TV trade publications

Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News March 2024 edition

Future plc is ending the publication of two media industry trade publications in the US.

Broadcasting + Cable, which began life in 1931 as Broadcasting when radio was still a new media form, will cease publication with its September print issue.

Its monthly (once weekly) print magazine had been combined with Multichannel News, which first published in 1980 and is also closing.

The daily email newsletters and websites of both brands, which are already housed under the umbrella masthead of sister brand NextTV, will cease publication on 30 September.

NextTV, which launched in 2019 to cover the streaming video industry, will continue to publish through its website which Future said will be revamped.

The NextTV daily newsletter will also close but Future said a new Smartbrief newsletter on media and entertainment would fill the void from 1 October.

Smartbrief is Future’s brand, acquired in 2019, which publishes more than 200 email newsletters for specific industries.

A Future spokesperson said they could not share any information about whether there will be job losses as a result of the changes.

Broadcasting + Cable’s Hall of Fame event will continue, with this year’s event being held on 26 September and plans said to be underway for 2025 with Charlie Weiss, former vice president and group publisher of Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News, as chairman.

Future B2B SVP Amanda Darman-Allen said: “This industry is going through rapid transformation that requires our business to adapt.

“By focusing our efforts on impactful in-person events and a unified newsletter, we believe we will maintain our role as a key connector and influencer.

“The B+C Hall of Fame is a perfect example of the kind of high-calibre event that aligns with our strategy, and we are proud to continue our support for this important celebration.”

Future has owned Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News since 2018 when it acquired US publisher New Bay Media.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog