EU urged to cancel trade agreement with Israel over journalist killings

The Palestinian Civil Defense searches for survivors in a house for the Mukhaimir family and neighboring houses after an Israeli raid in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, on October 17 2023. (Shutterstock)

Sixty press freedom and journalist groups have signed an open letter urging the European Union to take action against Israel for violating media freedom.

The joint letter has been organised by the Committee to Protect Journalists and warns that Israel has killed more than 100 journalists in Gaza since 7 October 2023.

The letter also accuses the Israel Defence Forces of deliberately targeting and killing at least five journalists, with another ten deaths under investigation.

And it condemns the ban on independent media accessing Gaza, warning that 49 journalists and media workers have been detained by Israel since 7 October.

Related

‘The cumulative effect of these abuses is to create the conditions for an information void’

The letter accuses the Israeli government of censorship, internet shutdowns and of destroying or damaging more than 50 media offices in Gaza.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The CPJ has called for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement (which underpins trade relations) and further targeted sanctions. And it has urged European leaders to publicly demand Israel stops attacks on the media.

The letter states: “Journalists play an indispensable role in documenting and reporting on war crimes and other human rights violations. The cumulative effect of these abuses is to create the conditions for an information void, as well as for propaganda and mis- and disinformation.

“While Israel contends that its actions are to keep its people safe, history shows that censorship and denial of the right to information is a flawed path to peace or security.”

Signatories to the CPJ letter include: Index on Censorship, Human Rights Watch, the Rory Peck Trust, Reporters Without Borders and numerous European journalist unions (though not the UK’s National Union of Journalists).

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog