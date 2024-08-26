View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
August 26, 2024

EU urged to cancel trade agreement with Israel over journalist killings

Sixty press freedom groups say EU should take action against Israel.

By Dominic Ponsford

The Palestinian Civil Defense searches for survivors in a house for the Mukhaimir family and neighboring houses after an Israeli raid in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, on October 17 2023. (Shutterstock)
The Palestinian Civil Defense searches for survivors in a house for the Mukhaimir family and neighboring houses after an Israeli raid in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, on October 17 2023. (Shutterstock)

Sixty press freedom and journalist groups have signed an open letter urging the European Union to take action against Israel for violating media freedom.

The joint letter has been organised by the Committee to Protect Journalists and warns that Israel has killed more than 100 journalists in Gaza since 7 October 2023.

The letter also accuses the Israel Defence Forces of deliberately targeting and killing at least five journalists, with another ten deaths under investigation.

And it condemns the ban on independent media accessing Gaza, warning that 49 journalists and media workers have been detained by Israel since 7 October.

‘The cumulative effect of these abuses is to create the conditions for an information void’

The letter accuses the Israeli government of censorship, internet shutdowns and of destroying or damaging more than 50 media offices in Gaza.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

The CPJ has called for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement (which underpins trade relations) and further targeted sanctions. And it has urged European leaders to publicly demand Israel stops attacks on the media.

Content from our partners
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
Amanda Kavanagh
<a></a>Key ways to futureproof your media career as journalism job cuts bite deep
Key ways to futureproof your media career as journalism job cuts bite deep
Kirstie McDermott
Slow online ads cost UK publishers £50m a year: Here's how to fix them
Slow online ads cost UK publishers £50m a year: Here’s how to fix them
Dominic Ponsford

The letter states: “Journalists play an indispensable role in documenting and reporting on war crimes and other human rights violations. The cumulative effect of these abuses is to create the conditions for an information void, as well as for propaganda and mis- and disinformation.

“While Israel contends that its actions are to keep its people safe, history shows that censorship and denial of the right to information is a flawed path to peace or security.”

Signatories to the CPJ letter include: Index on Censorship, Human Rights Watch, the Rory Peck Trust, Reporters Without Borders and numerous European journalist unions (though not the UK’s National Union of Journalists).

Topics in this article : , , , ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor