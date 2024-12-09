RELX-owned B2B title Estates Gazette to close after 166 years

An announcement on the website of Estates Gazette, latterly known as EG, saying the RELX-owned information service and B2B magazine for the commercial real estate industry will close in 2025. Screenshot: Press Gazette

Estates Gazette, a B2B magazine and information service covering UK commercial real estate, is to close after 166 years.

The title, which is published by RELX subsidiary Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions and rebranded as “EG” in 2017, announced on its website that all its products will be “withdrawn” from the market next year.

As well as its weekly print magazine and website, EG runs a listings service named Propertylink, data business EG Radius and a bulletin of industry events and award shows.

The title attributed the decision to the “irreparable impact” of “headwinds that have struck the whole of the commercial real estate industry hard”.

Chris Fleetwood, its managing director, said: “The past few years have been very difficult for the real estate industry as a whole, and EG has been caught in these headwinds too. We have worked hard to fortify the business but have unfortunately had to make this extremely difficult decision.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

He also said: “EG has been such an integral part of the UK commercial property market for such a long time, so this decision has understandably been very hard. However, we are immensely proud of all that the business and its people have delivered over the many, many years, from being the property journal of choice to becoming the first contributory database for the UK property sector.”

EG added two new reporters to its staff as recently as this summer.

Samantha McClary, who has edited EG since 2019 and spent 20 years at the newsbrand in total, posted on Linkedin that she had “been overwhelmed by all the beautiful messages and memories that have been shared…

“Because I know the wonderful family of individuals that make up EG, I can promise you that we’re not going to stop doing any of the brilliant stuff we do. We will keep delivering the goods, championing the sector and poking when necessary until the very last moment.



“Because it matters. Because you matter. And because we bloody love it.”

Adam Tinworth, a consultant and trainer in audience engagement at City University, commented on social media that the closure meant “every magazine I worked on before my move into digital will soon be gone”.

Estates Gazette was founded in 1858. RELX predecessor company Reed Elsevier acquired it in 1990 for £59m, which is equivalent to £142.6m today adjusted for inflation. It was then Reed Elsevier’s largest-ever deal, according to Flashes and Flames, who reported in 2021 that the price was ten times the magazine’s annual profit at the time.

RELX is the largest media company by revenue in the UK, reporting global turnover of £9.2bn in its 2023 full-year accounts.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog