Dan Wootton leaves GB News, launches ‘major new free speech brand’ Outspoken

Dan Wootton has left GB News and is launching his own paid-for newsletter called Outspoken on Substack.

Press Gazette understands the former Sun executive editor is also planning to launch a daily video show broadcast on Youtube and other platforms.

The subscription newsletter costs £5 per month, but for £150 a year subscribers also benefit from group Zoom calls with the author, personalised video messages twice a year and a one-on-one Zoom call. Free subscribers will receive occasional public posts.

Wootton is calling his new subscription service Dan Wootton Outspoken and it carries the sub-heading: “The real stories and opinions the MSM are censoring with… no spin, no bias and no censorship.”

Wootton was criticised in an Ofcom ruling yesterday for failing to stop Laurence Fox from engaging in a sexist on-air rant during his GB News show Dan Wootton Tonight.

GB News circulated an email earlier today which confirmed Dan Wootton had left the business.

It said: “Dan is no longer employed by GB News and we thank him for his contribution and wish him well with his future endeavours.”

Dan Wootton statement: Former GB News presenter attacks ‘Ofcommunists’

Wootton said on X: “I have left GB News to launch my own independent Outspoken platform which will from later this year feature a brand new daily news and opinion show that will NOT be regulated by the Ofcommunist censors.

“However, yesterday’s chilling Ofcom report clearly raises far bigger issues.

“How can any broadcaster or publisher truly stand for freedom of expression when state goons have the power to decide what you are and are not allowed to say on air?

“Unlike the freedoms enjoyed in the US thanks to the First Amendment, how can these media outlets ever be anything other than controlled opposition?

“As the epitome of deep state Liz Truss spoke about last week, the Ofcommunists have once again shown themselves to be a muzzle that bows to the woke mob and only attacks those with whom it ideologically disagrees.

“Post Office investigators, HMRC, the police: The country is full of organisations that have gone rogue and disobey the directives of ministers and the will of Parliament.

“It’s not broadcasters who should be fearful of a carpeting by Ofcom: It’s Ofcom that should be summoned in by this supposedly Conservative government to be reined in.”

In an email to new subscribers, Wootton said: “I understand how difficult these times are, however, following cancellation in the mainstream media, this is my new job and I have ambitious plans to build Unspoken into a major new free speech brand. In order to do that, I need your support, especially so that I am able to travel to cover the news the establishment is ignoring.”

Last month Wootton revealed that two police forces had decided to take no further action against him after investigating criminal allegations.

Last week The Guardian made a payout to Wootton and apologised for breaching his privacy by reporting on the fact he was under police investigation.

This morning Press Gazette reported that GB News had made a loss of £42m in the year to May 2023.

