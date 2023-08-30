Conservative Party apologises for sending ‘Chronicle’ fake local papers on Chronicle Week’s turf

A composite of two Midlands Chronicles - one real, one fake. Picture: MNA Media

The Conservative Party has apologised to the publisher of several Midlands newspapers after it distributed newspaper-style campaign literature in the area under trademarks owned by the company.

The Conservatives said it was a “genuine mistake” that the three pamphlets resembled editions of MNA Media’s Chronicle Week. The party has agreed to make a donation to charity as part of its apology.

The three fake papers were titled the Wolverhampton Chronicle, the Sandwell Chronicle and the Dudley Chronicle, and were sent directly to homes in those areas.

According to MNA Media, also known as the Midland News Association, the leaflets “were designed to mimic the style of a newspaper and they caused confusion among many who received them, who believed they were reading their usual Chronicle”.

Related

However, those names are trademarked by the MNA, which also publishes the Express and Star newspaper in Wolverhampton.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

One of the ‘newspapers’ distributed by the Conservative Party last month

The “Wolverhampton Chronicle” – election material sent out by the Conservative Party ahead of a July 2023 by-election. Picture: MNA Media

The actual Chronicle Week newspaper

The actual most recent edition of MNA Media’s Chronicle Week. Picture: MNA Media

In an advertisement published in Wednesday’s Express and Star the Conservative Party said: “It has been brought to our attention the titles of all three of these party-political leaflets were titled the same as three newspapers published and owned by MNA Media.

“This was a genuine mistake, and it was never our intention to mislead residents. We understand the confusion this may have caused, and we sympathise with the reputational damage this could cause an independent media outlet with nearly 150 years’ service to your local community.

“MNA Media has never been and continues not to be associated with the Conservative Party. We therefore would like to apologise to the MNA Media Group.”

The company’s managing director Matt Ross said it was “vitally important that we protect both their integrity and the rights of our readers who look to our titles for reliable and objective news and information…

“As a trusted media organisation, soon to be celebrating our 150th year of publishing, we have previously suffered similar infringements from organisations prepared to mislead readers by attempting deceitfully to strengthen the provenance of material they publish.”

Similar mimicry occurred elsewhere during this summer’s by-elections, with Conservative election materials targeting voters in Selby and Ainsty as the “North Yorkshire Chronicle” and in Somerset as the “Somerton and Frome Chronicle”.

And last year – and going back to at least 2019 – both the Conservative and Liberal Democrat parties have been criticised for distributing campaign literature that resembled news publications.

Ross continued: “Although the matter has been resolved amicably and to the benefit of local charities, I am utterly bemused why an institution like the Conservative Party should seek to camouflage its identity in such a way.

“There was no reference to the party whatsoever on the majority of materials. In my experience individuals who are proud to be associated with the brand they represent would never seek to disguise their identity.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog