View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
December 14, 2023

CNN’s Clarissa Ward enters Gaza in defiance of ban

By Clara Aberneithie

Clarissa Ward

Chief international correspondent for CNN Clarissa Ward has become one of the first Western journalists to report from Gaza during the current conflict in defiance of a media ban.

Since 7 October, the Erez crossing between Israel and Gaza has been closed, prohibiting journalists from entering. The Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza has not permitted journalists to cross since the war started.

However, Ward has made her way in. So far, at least 63 journalists have been killed during the Israel-Hamas, the vast majority killed by Israeli action.

She said: “We enjoyed a very privileged position on this occasion, we did feel relatively safe, we were only on the ground for a matter of hours.”

Reporting on the damage she saw, Ward added: “I can honestly say I don’t think we’ve ever seen it quite on this scale.”

The ban on international reporters has resulted in a reliance on Palestinian journalists, aid and health workers, and social media for updates.

Israel has repeatedly cut off phone communications and internet from Gaza during the war.

Israel has permitted some journalists to enter, but only under the supervision of the Israeli Defence Force (IDF).

Content from our partners
Enterprise WordPress uncovered: 9 out of 10 users plan to keep open-source CMS
Enterprise WordPress uncovered: 9 out of 10 users plan to keep open-source CMS
Press Gazette
Using AI to transform discoverability at Germany's oldest news publisher
Using AI to transform discoverability at Germany’s oldest news publisher
Rob Waugh
Why Germany's most profitable news publisher is staying free online
Why Germany’s most profitable news publisher is staying free online
Rob Griffin

Stories covered on these visits must be reviewed by Israel, prompting concerns about accuracy. The BBC, Channel 4 and CNN are among those to have reported via the IDF. In an interview for CNN’s ‘Tug of War’ podcast, CNN reporter Jeremy Diamond explained his experience of entering Gaza with the IDF in early November.

He said: “We operated under the observation of Israeli commanders in the field. We weren’t allowed to move unaccompanied within Gaza. And as a condition of entering Gaza under escort with the IDF, we also had to submit all of our materials and footage to the Israeli military for review before publication.

“I think it’s important to note that the Israeli military only asked us to delete one piece of footage which showed sensitive military technology on one of their armoured personnel carriers.”

The Foreign Press Association (FPA), an NGO representing international journalists reporting from Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip, has challenged Israel’s ban.

In a statement, it said: “Israel has always enabled access to Gaza during and after previous rounds of fighting.

“It also is legally obligated, under a previous supreme court ruling.” In 2008, Israel’s Supreme Court ruled that journalists must be allowed entry into Gaza even during ongoing conflict.

Topics in this article : , ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor