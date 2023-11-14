BBC journalists vote to end months-long dispute over local cuts

BBC journalists with NUJ general secretary Michelle Stanistreet outside Broadcasting House on 15 March. Picture: PA Wire/James Manning

Hundreds of BBC journalists have voted to end a long-running union dispute over cuts to local radio content.

Some 70% of BBC Local NUJ members who voted chose to accept a new offer from the BBC. Turnout was 55%.

The union said the deal covered “jobs, income protection, and workload, along with new concessions on recorded radio news bulletins and shared programmes” although the exact nature of these concessions has not yet been revealed.

Around 1,000 BBC journalists walked out on strike on 15 March, the day of the Spring Budget, over plans to cut dedicated local radio programming across England. A further 48-hour strike took place on 7-8 June.

The journalists objected to plans by the BBC, first announced in October last year, to cut about 139 jobs in local radio with many more programmes to be shared between England’s 39 local stations. The proposal was to create about 131 jobs as part of more investment in online local news instead.

Paul Siegert, the NUJ’s broadcasting organiser, said the ballot result had secured “significant safeguards on jobs and income protection for NUJ members, along with new concessions on radio news bulletins and shared programming.

“None of this would have been possible without the fightback and action taken by our members across England. Their courage and determination have saved jobs and programmes and achieved these new and significant arrangements.”

Siegert said the BBC’s deal answered “the most pressing industrial concerns of those working at BBC Local” but said the NUJ pledged to “continue to campaign vigorously for quality, truly local radio programming and live news bulletins which has been hit hard by this restructure”.

Numerous longstanding local radio presenters have already departed their roles as a result of the changes and uncertainty of the past year.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

