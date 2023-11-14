View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
November 14, 2023

BBC journalists vote to end months-long dispute over local cuts

BBC local journalists have taken part in three days of strike action this year.

By Charlotte Tobitt

BBC journalists on NUJ strike in March 2023
BBC journalists with NUJ general secretary Michelle Stanistreet outside Broadcasting House on 15 March. Picture: PA Wire/James Manning

Hundreds of BBC journalists have voted to end a long-running union dispute over cuts to local radio content.

Some 70% of BBC Local NUJ members who voted chose to accept a new offer from the BBC. Turnout was 55%.

The union said the deal covered “jobs, income protection, and workload, along with new concessions on recorded radio news bulletins and shared programmes” although the exact nature of these concessions has not yet been revealed.

Around 1,000 BBC journalists walked out on strike on 15 March, the day of the Spring Budget, over plans to cut dedicated local radio programming across England. A further 48-hour strike took place on 7-8 June.

The journalists objected to plans by the BBC, first announced in October last year, to cut about 139 jobs in local radio with many more programmes to be shared between England’s 39 local stations. The proposal was to create about 131 jobs as part of more investment in online local news instead.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Paul Siegert, the NUJ’s broadcasting organiser, said the ballot result had secured “significant safeguards on jobs and income protection for NUJ members, along with new concessions on radio news bulletins and shared programming.

“None of this would have been possible without the fightback and action taken by our members across England. Their courage and determination have saved jobs and programmes and achieved these new and significant arrangements.”

Content from our partners
Why Germany's most profitable news publisher is staying free online
Why Germany’s most profitable news publisher is staying free online
Rob Griffin
To protect future newsrooms from AI fakery we must first protect the past
To protect future newsrooms from AI fakery we must first protect the past
Dr Mansoor Ahmed-Rengers
Livingdocs: 'Future-proof and agile' content publishing system
Livingdocs: ‘Future-proof and agile’ content publishing system
Press Gazette

Siegert said the BBC’s deal answered “the most pressing industrial concerns of those working at BBC Local” but said the NUJ pledged to “continue to campaign vigorously for quality, truly local radio programming and live news bulletins which has been hit hard by this restructure”.

Numerous longstanding local radio presenters have already departed their roles as a result of the changes and uncertainty of the past year.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

Topics in this article : , ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor