View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. News
June 20, 2024

Bad vibrations: Daily Mail publisher suing gym neighbours

By Roger Pearson

Daily Mail

Associated Newspapers are heading for a High Court showdown with their neighbours in London’s Kensington High Street.

DMG Media‘s national newspapers and websites occupy the first four floors of the premises and are seeking a court order against gym owners, Equinox Kensington, who occupy the two floors above them.

Court papers just made public say that vibrations from the gym have been so strong that items, including an air-conditioning unit, have fallen off the walls of offices occupied by Associated.

They say that the unit narrowly missed an employee and that things got so bad that staff were sent home for a fortnight, to keep them safe.

Now Associated Newspapers is seeking an injunction stopping Equinox Kensington from allowing intrusive noise and vibration from the use of free weights in its gym on the fifth and sixth floors of the building.

The papers say that Associated have spent more than £17,000 investigating the problems of noise and vibration from the gym.

Associated accuses Equinox of negligence, in failing to take sufficient precautions against noise and vibration, failing to pay attention to complaints, and failing  to installing a floating floor scheme to control vibration and acoustic disturbances.

Content from our partners
Pugpig named best media technology partner of 2024 by AOP
Pugpig named best media technology partner of 2024 by AOP
Press Gazette
Cannes Lions: The world's best creativity all in one place
Cannes Lions: The world’s best creativity all in one place
Press Gazette
L'Equipe signs content syndication deal with The Content Exchange
L’Equipe signs content syndication deal with The Content Exchange
Press Gazette

They say that despite repeated requests, Equinox has failed to stop the nuisance, and remedial works have not improved the situation. They seek an injunction banning the gym from continuing the nuisance, and damages of up to £25,000.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor