Academy for Disabled Journalists issues funding SOS

Picture: Shutterstock

The UK-based Academy for Disabled Journalists is facing the threat of closure due to lack of funding.

Founded by Grant Logan of Ability Today CIC, the Academy has trained over 100 disabled students in partnership with the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) since its launch in 2020, equipping them with the skills necessary to pursue successful careers in journalism.

Many of these students have secured positions at major media outlets, including the BBC, ITV, and Newsquest. However, rising costs and the need to keep student contributions low have forced the postponement of their upcoming Diploma Course, casting uncertainty over the future of the Academy.

“We are finding incredible disabled talent, giving them the tools they need to succeed, and getting them into jobs,” said Grant Logan.

Related

“Without financial backing, we may have to close the Academy, which would be devastating not just for us, but for the disabled individuals whose voices are critically underrepresented in newsrooms.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The Academy is calling for immediate action from the media industry – whether through sponsorships, offering work placements for students, or simply raising awareness of the cause – as its current National Lottery funding comes to an end.

This call comes at a crucial time when diversity and inclusion in the media are more important than ever.

“Having 20% of journalists with disabilities would not only make our newsrooms more reflective of society, but it would also ensure a more authentic portrayal of the world around us,” Grant Logan said.

He added: “The media industry has the power to shape public policy and attitudes, and disabled journalists are crucial in telling stories that challenge stereotypes and break down barriers. Now is the time for the media to step up and ensure this momentum isn’t lost.”

Former student Lisa Kavaney said: “The Academy is groundbreaking for disabled people who want to become journalists, there is no other training out there remotely close in terms of quality of support and accessibility.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog