  News
September 27, 2024

Academy for Disabled Journalists issues funding SOS

Diploma course postponed as Lottery funding runs out for academy.

By Dominic Ponsford

Woman sits at desk with headphones on, a microphone and a sound mixing programme on the monitor
Picture: Shutterstock

The UK-based Academy for Disabled Journalists is facing the threat of closure due to lack of funding.

Founded by Grant Logan of Ability Today CIC, the Academy has trained over 100 disabled students in partnership with the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) since its launch in 2020, equipping them with the skills necessary to pursue successful careers in journalism.

Many of these students have secured positions at major media outlets, including the BBC, ITV, and Newsquest. However, rising costs and the need to keep student contributions low have forced the postponement of their upcoming Diploma Course, casting uncertainty over the future of the Academy.

“We are finding incredible disabled talent, giving them the tools they need to succeed, and getting them into jobs,” said Grant Logan.

“Without financial backing, we may have to close the Academy, which would be devastating not just for us, but for the disabled individuals whose voices are critically underrepresented in newsrooms.”

The Academy is calling for immediate action from the media industry – whether through sponsorships, offering work placements for students, or simply raising awareness of the cause – as its current National Lottery funding comes to an end.

This call comes at a crucial time when diversity and inclusion in the media are more important than ever.

“Having 20% of journalists with disabilities would not only make our newsrooms more reflective of society, but it would also ensure a more authentic portrayal of the world around us,” Grant Logan said.

He added: “The media industry has the power to shape public policy and attitudes, and disabled journalists are crucial in telling stories that challenge stereotypes and break down barriers. Now is the time for the media to step up and ensure this momentum isn’t lost.”

Former student Lisa Kavaney said: “The Academy is groundbreaking for disabled people who want to become journalists, there is no other training out there remotely close in terms of quality of support and accessibility.”

