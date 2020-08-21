News UK planning to close standalone Sunday Times Travel magazine

News UK is proposing to close its monthly standalone Sunday Times Travel Magazine to focus resources on the newspaper and its digital offerings.

About six members of staff work on the glossy title, which this month celebrates its 200th issue, and they are now in a consultation process.

Despite its name the magazine is not a supplement that comes with the Sunday Times, but is sold on newsstands for £4.20 and by subscription.

A News UK spokesperson said: “There has never been a time when we have reached more travel-loving consumers on The Times and The Sunday Times, and travel remains fundamentally important to our readers.

“We deliver the best in-depth travel content in print through our newspapers and weekly magazines. We also now cover travel on Times Radio.

“We are proposing the closure of the standalone monthly magazine, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine, to focus investment in core digital travel products, creating world-class digital travel platforms for the millions of premium travellers currently engaged with the newsbrands.

“We are currently in consultation with a small number of affected employees.”

Pamco figures show that of the 16m people who engage with the Times and Sunday Times brands each month, 7.2m say they love to travel and 6.3m of that group mainly engage online or through the app.

The magazine had an average monthly circulation of 53,568 in the second half of last year, according to ABC.

It launched as a bi-monthly product in 2003.

According to ABC the other highest circulation travel magazines in the UK are:

Conde Nast Traveller – 81,078

Business Traveller Magazine – 70,678 (mainly free)

Its website claims it is “authoritative but accessible, beautiful yet useful – it is, quite simply, where the savviest travellers start their greatest trips”.