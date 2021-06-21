News industry use of the Government Covid-19 furlough scheme was at its lowest level of 2021 so far in March as Archant, previously the biggest claimant, scaled back its reliance on the financial support.

England’s lockdown restrictions, which came into effect at the start of January, began to ease in March with schools reopening, the end of the “stay at home” rule and outdoor social meet-ups and sports allowed.

Regional publisher Archant, which has just launched a recruitment and investment drive including a dedicated digital reporting team and editors being reinstated at two of its weekly titles, claimed between £250,001 and £500,000 in February.

[Read more: Media furlough claims in December, January, February]

This was reduced to the £100,001 to £250,000 band in March – the same as JPI Media and the Midland News Association.

Press Gazette understands Archant more than broke even in the first quarter of 2021.

The UK’s second-biggest regional publisher Newsquest reduced its claim in March from the £50,001 to £100,000 band to between £25,001 and £50,000.

No exact figures are given in the public Government data – only banded ranges.

Other news media companies that reduced their claims in March included Tindle Devon Newspapers and Kent’s KM Media Group, both from the £25,001 to £50,000 band to the £10,001 to £25,000 one.

Time Out England went down from somewhere between £50,001 and £100,000 to between £25,001 to £50,000.

Conde Nast, Tindle Newspapers in Wales and the Borders, and William Reed Business Media all joined the lowest band in March.

The only publisher to increase its claim was London local news provider Southwark News, going from the lowest band in February to between £10,001 and £25,000.

In total the industry claimed between £515,018.27 and £1.515m in March.

This compares to:

between £765,018.26 and £1.9m in February

between £535,018.25 and £1.525m in January

between £390,000 and £1.18m in December.

Before December HMRC was legally unable to name companies who had received furlough payments because of taxpayer confidentiality rules under the Commissioners for Revenue and Customs Act 2005.

However, it is now required to name on a monthly basis the employers who have claimed cash, and how much within various banded ranges, due to a Treasury direction made under the Coronavirus Act 2020 in November when the furlough scheme was extended.

The scheme, under which the Government pays 80% of an employee’s wages for hours they do not work while on furlough, is now due to end on 30 September.

See below for a full list of UK media companies that used the job retention scheme in March, ranked by their latest claims and with claim totals given in £.

Regional press

Company Dec-20 Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 ARCHANT COMMUNITY MEDIA LTD 50,001 to 100,000 100,001 to 250,000 250,001 to 500,000 100,001 to 250,000 MIDLAND NEWS ASSOCIATION LTD 50,001 to 100,000 100,001 to 250,000 100,001 to 250,000 100,001 to 250,000 JPIMEDIA PUBLISHING LIMITED 100,001 to 250,000 100,001 to 250,000 100,001 to 250,000 100,001 to 250,000 NEWSQUEST MEDIA GROUP LTD 25,001 to 50,000 25,001 to 50,000 50,001 to 100,000 25,001 to 50,000 TINDLE DEVON NEWSPAPERS LTD 10,001 to 25,000 25,001 to 50,000 25,001 to 50,000 10,001 to 25,000 KM MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 25,001 to 50,000 10,001 to 25,000 CITY A.M. LTD 25,001 to 50,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 BAYLIS MEDIA LTD 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 HIGHLAND NEWS AND MEDIA LIMITED 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 ILIFFE MEDIA PUBLISHING LIMITED 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 IRISH NEWS LTD 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 SOUTHWARK NEWSPAPER LTD 0.01 to 10,000 10,001 to 25,000 0.01 to 10,000 10,001 to 25,000 TINDLE NEWSPAPERS WALES AND THE BORDERS LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 0.01 to 10,000 TINDLE NEWSPAPERS LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 TINDLE NEWSPAPERS SURREY & HAMPSHIRE LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA LTD 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 NEW MILTON NEWS AND MEDIA LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 ILIFFE MEDIA LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 ILIFFE MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 GAZETTE NEWSPAPER GROUP LIMI TED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 HOLDERNESS NEWSPAPERS LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 POST NEWSPAPERS LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 STRATFORD NEWS AND MEDIA LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000

Broadcast

Company Dec-20 Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 BAUER RADIO LTD 50,001 to 100,000 50,001 to 100,000 50,001 to 100,000 50,001 to 100,000 GLOBAL MEDIA GROUP SERVICES LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 10,001 to 25,000 25,001 to 50,000 25,001 to 50,000 BAUER MEDIA AUDIO LIMITED 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 AL JAZEERA INTERNATIONAL LTD 0 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 INDEPENDENT TELEVISION NEWS LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000

Digital media

Company Dec-20 Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 TORTOISE MEDIA LTD 0 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 VICE UK LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000

Magazines

Company Dec-20 Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 TIME OUT ENGLAND LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 25,001 to 50,000 50,001 to 100,000 25,001 to 50,000 THE CONDE NAST PUBLICATIONS LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 10,001 to 25,000 0.01 to 10,000 THE CHELSEA MAGAZINE COMPANY LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 TIME OUT 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 THE ECONOMIST NEWSPAPER LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 IMMEDIATE MEDIA COMPANY BRISTOL LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 IMMEDIATE MEDIA COMPANY LONDON LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 POSITIVE NEWS PUBLISHING LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000

B2B media

Company Dec-20 Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 WILLIAM REED BUSINESS MEDIA LTD 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 0.01 to 10,000 INCISIVE BUSINESS MEDIA LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000

Specialist news

Company Dec-20 Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 FRANCE MEDIA LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 HABER WEEKLY NEWSPAPER LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 HAMODIA NEWSPAPER LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 THE JEWISH TELEGRAPH LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 THE STAGE MEDIA COMPANY LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000

Picture: Shutterstock