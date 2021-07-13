JPI Media furlough claim ends as news industry bill halves in April

The amount of Government cash claimed by the news media industry through the Covid-19 furlough scheme roughly halved in April compared to the month before.

In April regional, broadcast, digital and B2B media companies claimed somewhere between £230,012.31 and £810,000 (the Government publishes the amounts claimed only in banded ranges).

One of the biggest claimants, JPI Media, stopped using the scheme altogether from 1 April after receiving between £100,001 and £250,000 per month since December (when the Government started publishing the data).

The Scotsman and Yorkshire Post publisher previously revealed in its company accounts it received £3.5m in furlough in 2020.

The news media industry claimed:

between £515,018.27 and £1.515m in March

between £765,018.26 and £1.9m in February

between £535,018.25 and £1.525m in January

between £390,000 and £1.18m in December.

This brings the total bill for the industry from December to April to between £2.4m and £6.9m.

The scheme, under which the Government pays 80% of an employee’s wages for hours they do not work while on furlough, is due to end on 30 September. Companies were forced to start picking up 10% of the bill from 1 July.

Think tank The Resolution Foundation has called for a slower withdrawal of the scheme, fearing its end could help contribute to a return to levels of unemployment not seen since the 1990s.

JPI Media was the only publisher in our list to stop claiming in April (Tindle Newspapers Ltd also did, but Tindle continued to claim under some of its other entities).

Archant, the fourth biggest regional publisher behind Reach, Newsquest and JPI, reduced its claim to its lowest since December, making its Government grant somewhere between £50,001 and £100,000.

Southwark Newspapers reduced its claim from between £10,001 and £25,000 to between £0.01 to £10,000. It has been fluctuating between the two brackets since December.

In broadcast, Bauer Radio reduced its claim from the £50,001 to £100,000 bracket where it had been since December to between £10,001 and £25,000. Bauer Media Audio and Global Radio both reduced their claims to the £0.01 to £10,000 band (from £10,001-£25,000 to £25,001-£50,000 respectively).

The rest of the news media companies listed below kept their claims level between March and April.

See below for a full list of UK media companies that used the job retention scheme in April, ranked by their latest claims and with claim totals given in £.

Regional press

Company Dec-20 Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 Apr-21 ARCHANT COMMUNITY MEDIA LTD 50,001 to 100,000 100,001 to 250,000 250,001 to 500,000 100,001 to 250,000 50,001 to 100,000 MIDLAND NEWS ASSOCIATION LTD 50,001 to 100,000 100,001 to 250,000 100,001 to 250,000 100,001 to 250,000 50,001 to 100,000 NEWSQUEST MEDIA GROUP LTD 25,001 to 50,000 25,001 to 50,000 50,001 to 100,000 25,001 to 50,000 25,001 to 50,000 TINDLE DEVON NEWSPAPERS LTD 10,001 to 25,000 25,001 to 50,000 25,001 to 50,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 KM MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 25,001 to 50,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 CITY A.M. LTD 25,001 to 50,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 BAYLIS MEDIA LTD 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 HIGHLAND NEWS AND MEDIA LIMI TED 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 ILIFFE MEDIA PUBLISHING LIMI TED 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 IRISH NEWS LTD 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 SOUTHWARK NEWSPAPER LTD 0.01 to 10,000 10,001 to 25,000 0.01 to 10,000 10,001 to 25,000 0.01 to 10,000 ILIFFE MEDIA LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 ILIFFE MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 TINDLE NEWSPAPERS WALES AND THE BORDERS LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 TINDLE NEWSPAPERS SURREY & H AMPSHIRE LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA LTD 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 NEW MILTON NEWS AND MEDIA LT D 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 GAZETTE NEWSPAPER GROUP LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 HOLDERNESS NEWSPAPERS LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 POST NEWSPAPERS LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 STRATFORD NEWS AND MEDIA LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 JPIMEDIA PUBLISHING LIMITED 100,001 to 250,000 100,001 to 250,000 100,001 to 250,000 100,001 to 250,000 0 TINDLE NEWSPAPERS LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0

Broadcast

Company Dec-20 Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 Apr-21 BAUER RADIO LTD 50,001 to 100,000 50,001 to 100,000 50,001 to 100,000 50,001 to 100,000 10,001 to 25,000 GLOBAL MEDIA GROUP SERVICES LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 10,001 to 25,000 25,001 to 50,000 25,001 to 50,000 0.01 to 10,000 BAUER MEDIA AUDIO LIMITED 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 0.01 to 10,000 AL JAZEERA INTERNATIONAL LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 INDEPENDENT TELEVISION NEWS LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000

Digital media

Company Dec-20 Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 Apr-21 TORTOISE MEDIA LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 VICE UK LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000

Magazines

Company Dec-20 Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 Apr-21 TIME OUT ENGLAND LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 25,001 to 50,000 50,001 to 100,000 25,001 to 50,000 25,001 to 50,000 THE CONDE NAST PUBLICATIONS LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 10,001 to 25,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 THE CHELSEA MAGAZINE COMPANY LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 TIME OUT 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 THE ECONOMIST NEWSPAPER LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 IMMEDIATE MEDIA COMPANY BRISTOL LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 IMMEDIATE MEDIA COMPANY LONDON LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 POSITIVE NEWS PUBLISHING LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000

B2B media

Company Dec-20 Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 Apr-21 WILLIAM REED BUSINESS MEDIA LTD 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 INCISIVE BUSINESS MEDIA LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000

Specialist news

Company Dec-20 Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 Apr-21 FRANCE MEDIA LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 HABER WEEKLY NEWSPAPER LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 HAMODIA NEWSPAPER LTD 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 THE JEWISH TELEGRAPH LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 THE STAGE MEDIA COMPANY LIMITED 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000

Before December HMRC was legally unable to name companies who had received furlough payments because of taxpayer confidentiality rules under the Commissioners for Revenue and Customs Act 2005.

It is now required to name on a monthly basis the employers who have claimed cash, and how much within various banded ranges, due to a Treasury direction made under the Coronavirus Act 2020 in November when the furlough scheme was extended.

Picture: Shutterstock