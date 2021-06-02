Hello magazine and The Times were among the fastest growing sites in April according to Press Gazette’s new ranking of the biggest English language news websites in the world.

Hellomagazine.com was the fastest growing site in March 2021, with month-on-month visits up 117% from 27.9 million to 60.6 million according to data from web analytics firm, SimilarWeb. It was followed by right-wing video news platform BitChute which saw visits increase 83% from 20.3 million to 37 million and thetimes.co.uk, which saw visits up 35% from 27.6 million to 37.3 million.

Among the sites that saw the falls in traffic year-on-year were politics-focused news site The Hill, right-wing news aggregator Drudge Report, and business news site Forbes.

The websites of two Canadian brands, CTV Television Network and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation saw the biggest month on month gains in April: up 17% to 87.6 million and 8% to 84.3 million respectively.

Also among the top ten fastest growers month on month were dailystar.co.uk (35.3 million visits - up 5%), nypost.com (109 million visits - up 1%) and the website of Russian-state owned RT (131.8 million visits - up 0.5%).

BBC.co.uk and BBC.com combined came out on top with 1.2 billion website visits in April. This was 8% more than in April last year when both sites combined received 1.1 billion visits.

As a result the BBC has widened its lead slightly over next place CNN with 636 million sessions on its websites (CNN.com and edition.CNN.com). Visits to CNN.com and edition.CNN.com sites were 35% lower than the 979 million visits that the two sites received in April 2020.

The next largest websites belonged to the New York Times (363 million visits, down 18% year-on-year), Fox News (269 million, down 30%), Mail Online (320 million visits, down 13%) and The Guardian (301 million visits, down 23%).

Overall, the current top 50 most popular news websites saw a combined 5% fewer visits in April (6.6 billion) versus March (6.9 billion), and traffic remains 15% lower than in April last when there was a combined 7.7 billion visits to these leading 50 sites.

SimilarWeb generates its traffic data by applying machine learning and modelling to statistically representative datasets that the company collects. Datasets are based on direct measurement (i.e. websites and apps that choose to share first-party analytics with SimilarWeb); contributory networks that aggregate device data; partnerships and public data extraction from websites and apps.

Visit data is based on desktop and mobile web visits. A visit (session) means that a visitor has accessed one or more pages in a website. Subsequent page views are included in the same visit until the user is inactive for more than 30 minutes.

Press Gazette uses SimilarWeb data for its digital traffic analysis stories so we can compare figures across publishers, who differ in how they measure their own audience data.

