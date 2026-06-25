Sun pays damages to Coronation Street actor over false Islamic extremism story

Qasim Akhtar playing Zeedan Nazir on Coronation Street. Picture: Youtube/Coronation Street

The Sun has agreed to pay “substantial” libel damages to actor Qasim Akhtar after falsely linking him to Islamic extremism.

The newspaper also falsely alleged that Akhtar had “backed” and “teamed up with” Uthman ibn Farooq, an Islamic cleric, and was associated with radicalisation and violence. It also falsely alleged he had moved to Pakistan and trained with guns.

Akhtar played Chesney Karib in the Channel 4 comedy drama Shameless between 2007 and 2013, before portraying Zeedan Nazir in Coronation Street between 2014 and 2023.

Akhtar said The Sun’s claims, published in print and online in November 2025, had deeply affected “my reputation, my family, my safety”.

In March 2026, Akhtar sued News Group Newspapers for defamation via lawyers Taylor Hampton.

The claim was settled today (25 June) with The Sun publishing an apology to Akhtar, paying damages and his legal fees and agreeing not to repeat the allegations.

Sun apologises for ‘serious harm and distress’ caused

The Sun said: “We now accept that these allegations were entirely false and should never have been published.

“Mr Akhtar has never endorsed or supported any such views and strongly condemns all forms of extremism and violence.

“He has never been involved in or associated with radicalisation nor has he, as further falsely claimed, moved to Pakistan and undertaken firearms training.

“We have agreed to pay Mr Akhtar a sum in damages and apologise unreservedly for the serious harm and distress caused to him by the publication of these false allegations.”

[Read more: GB News pays substantial damages to Islamic Relief over false terrorism claim]

In a statement on Instagram, Akhtar said: “The last six months of my life have been very tough to say the least.

“Some of you may or may not be aware that in November of last year upon returning from performing my Umrah (pilgrimage), an article was published about me with false allegations that deeply affected me, my reputation, my family, my safety and my peace of mind…

“I have never intentionally said or done anything concerning, worrying or harmful, and if I have ever for any reason made any of you feel uncomfortable through the expression of my religion, I’m sorry, please forgive me…

“To The Sun, I have no malice in my heart towards you, or the journalist involved in writing the article. Forgiveness is a staple in my religion. Islam teaches that forgiveness will take you so much further than harbouring hate and anger towards those who have wronged you, and that ultimately God is in control of everything.



“On that basis, I forgive you and I thank you for being complicit, admitting your faults and dealing with this in a moral and ethical manner.”

Akhtar’s lawyer Daniel Taylor said: “This was an extremely serious and deeply damaging article which should never have been published.

“The allegations made against Mr Akhtar were entirely false and carried profoundly harmful implications, particularly given the nature of the claims and the wider social climate surrounding extremism.

“Mr Akhtar is a respected actor and public figure who has never supported or endorsed any form of extremism or violence. The article also had the effect of unfairly targeting him because of his religion and identity.

“The Sun and its parent company News Group Newspapers has now rightly acknowledged the falsity of these allegations, issued a full apology and agreed to pay damages.

“We hope this apology serves as an important reminder of the serious consequences reckless reporting can have on people’s lives. Qasim is pleased that this matter has been resolved.”

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