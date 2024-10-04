View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. Media Law
October 4, 2024

Harry vs Sun publisher: Battle between ‘two obdurate but well-resourced armies’

By PA Media

Prince Harry
Prince Harry leaving the Royal Courts Of Justice on Thursday 30 March 2023. Picture: PA Wire/Victoria Jones

Prince Harry’s legal action against the publisher of The Sun resembles a campaign between “two obdurate but well-resourced armies” that is taking up “more than an appropriate” amount of court time, a High Court judge has said.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.

He is among a number of people to bring cases against the publisher over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

A full trial of some of the cases is due to be held at the High Court in January next year.

The publisher has previously denied unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

In a preliminary ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Fancourt resolved disputes between the legal teams for Harry and NGN over amendments to the duke’s pleaded case.

The judge wrote: “I have previously indicated to the parties that this individual claim… although it raises important issues, is starting to absorb more than an appropriate share of the court’s resources, contrary to the requirement in the overriding objective to deal with cases justly and at proportionate cost.

Content from our partners
Unified solution offers publishers unrivalled print and digital efficiency
Unified solution offers publishers unrivalled print and digital efficiency
Press Gazette
How DPG Media invested in print technology to help it focus on digital
How DPG Media invested in print technology to help it focus on digital
Freddy Mayhew
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
How to make sure you are social media ready for job hunting
Amanda Kavanagh

“It is now doing so.

“The claim at times resembles more an entrenched front in a campaign between two obdurate but well-resourced armies than a claim for misuse of private information.

“It is unsatisfactory to say the least that the court should be faced a second time with having to resolve such a large extent of disputed material on amendments to a statement of case.”

In his 12-page written ruling, the judge said he had “perhaps unduly optimistically, expected that the residual disputed material would be limited” in light of his decisions in May over how Harry could argue his case.

He added: “But, in the event, I am faced with a table of disputes running to 44 pages, with 49 separate items or groups of items disputed, only a handful of which were eventually agreed, and 34 pages of dense submissions by NGN in support of their objections…”

The judge granted the duke’s lawyers permission to make certain amendments to how his case was put, while also upholding some of NGN’s objections.

“It is clearly imperative that the content of the pleaded case is resolved as soon as possible,” he said.

The judge said he had made his ruling “as short as reasonably possible” in light of the “urgency” over the case and trial preparations.

He added: “I have also previously indicated that this claim will not be adjourned and will be either tried in January 2025 or settled, since it was issued as far back as September 2019 and has been stood out of eligibility for two previous listed trial dates. That remains the position.”

Topics in this article : , ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly dose of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor