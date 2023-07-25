Guardian grows revenue but reports £21m cash deficit

The Guardian Media Group offices at Kings Place, London. Picture: Graeme Robertson

Guardian Media Group has maintained a four-year run of revenue growth, with turnover up by 3% to £264.4m in 2023.

But it has swung into the red and reported a cash outflow of £21m versus a surplus of £6.7m in the year to March 2022. It said this was due to investment in its editorial teams and products.

This contributed to a £50m fall in the value of Scott Trust endowment fund from £1.29bn in March 2022 to £1.24bn as of 31 March 2023. This fund was amassed through the sale of stake in Trader Media Group and other investments and underwrites any losses made by GMG.

The revenue growth can be put down to The Guardian’s international markets, with revenues outside the UK up by 17% to £93.2m in the financial year to 31 March 2023.

Related

International revenues now make up 35% of the total at GMG.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

In the UK alone, however, revenues were down by 3% to £171.2m.

GMG said investment has continually taken place in the US and Australia, and more than 50% of The Guardian’s digital reader revenues now come from outside the UK.

Total digital reader revenues, which include digital subscriptions and recurring contributions, grew by 8% to £81.9m. The Guardian surpassed one million paying digital readers at the end of 2021, and the title reported that digital now makes up 70% of its total revenues.

GMG announced the figures in a press release and news story, but the full audited accounts have not yet been published on Companies House.

Press Gazette understands GMG had a statutory operating loss for the year of £22.1m, and an adjusted loss of £21.3m. The difference between them reflects depreciation, amortisation and interest.

This compares to an adjusted operating profit of £11.7m the year before. However GMG does not need to make a profit as the Scott Trust's remit is to protect The Guardian's journalism in perpetuity and can therefore provide it with cash.

Guardian Media Group chair Charles Gurassa said: "Thanks to exceptional work from everyone in the organisation, The Guardian has continued to grow, strengthening its position as a leading global news publisher. It is thanks to the support of our readers that we can reach the broadest possible audiences to have access to independent, high quality journalism that is open to all.

"While the economic outlook in the UK remains challenging, we will continue to prioritise investments in journalism and our organisational capabilities to offer readers ever richer and deeper coverage, and enable more people to experience and enjoy the Guardian."

Other than the blip of 2020, when news publishers around the world saw a dip due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, GMG has seen revenue rise every year since 2016. The 2023 revenue total is GMG's highest since 2010.

Guardian Media Group reports £21m cash outflow

In the year to March 2022, GMG reported a positive cash flow of £6.7m put down to its revenue growth and "careful cost management".

This year it had an adjusted net operating cash outflow of £21m - which it attributed to "continued planned investment in editorial teams, newsletters, podcasts and digital capabilities, including continued investment in Guardian US and Guardian Australia, to drive impact and revenue growth globally".

On the same day as the figures were published, The Guardian also revealed it is creating seven editorial jobs in the UK, US, Caribbean, Africa and South America to improve its coverage of race issues and underrepresented communities. It is also launching a new digital European edition this autumn with the creation of 11 new editorial roles.

Even before these additions wage costs have gone up from £131m to £152.6m in a year due to the creation of other jobs, The Guardian reported.

GMG chief executive Anna Bateson said: "In a difficult economic climate we have continued to invest in quality journalism and in our digital business capabilities to advance this strategy which has brought revenue growth and a continued rise in digital reader revenues from across the globe.

"Despite challenges across the global media industry we will continue to invest and build a platform for long term success."

This year GMG's ultimate parent company Scott Trust Limited has begun the process of transferring the endowment fund from GMG to a new subsidiary, Scott Trust Endowment Limited, saying this would "better reflect the separate management of the operating business and the investment activities".

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog