Survey: Subscriptions fastest-growing revenue stream among online publishers

Apple News+ displayed on a browser. Picture: Shutterstock

Digital subscriptions appear to be the fastest-growing source of revenue for online publishers, a survey has indicated.

But in their quarterly Digital Publishers’ Revenue Index for the first quarter of 2023, the Association of Online Publishers (AOP) and Deloitte warned that publishers “cannot be complacent” about their subscription growth amid the cost of living crisis.

The survey of nine consumer publications and four B2B publishers found the group’s total digital revenue grew 0.1% year-on-year from the first quarter of 2022, to £151.8m.

Digital subscription revenues were the fastest-growing single income stream for the second quarter in a row, rising 18.3% year-on-year from the first quarter of 2022.

Related

Dan Ison, the lead partner for telecommunications, media and entertainment at Deloitte, said that while subscription growth remains steady, “publishers cannot be complacent. Consumers continue to adapt their shopping behaviours to maintain overall living standards as a result of high inflation.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Having each remained static in Q4 2022, revenues from display ads at the group of publishers declined by 11.7% in the first quarter of 2023 while those from video fell 10%.

Revenues from desktop computers fell 11.5% year-on-year - alongside revenues from mobiles, which fell 17.5%, contradicting a general trend in recent years.

The platform which saw the biggest relative gain was digital audio, which grew from £600,000 to £2.3m.

An “off-platform” category, which includes Facebook instant articles and Apple News, generated £4m for the publishers, but the authors said that because the segment is a new feature of the survey “figures are not yet steady enough to reveal trends”.

Multi-platform revenue drawn from campaigns that run across more than one format grew 7.2% year-on-year, which the authors said brought the category’s total revenue to £109.6m.

Some 75% of survey respondents said they had “strong confidence in advertising revenue growth”, up from 50% in the first quarter of 2022. Confidence in “non-advertising revenues” including subscriptions was higher, rising from 66% in Q1 2022 to 100% in Q1 2023.

However, the proportion of respondents who said they were “prioritising cost reduction in the next 12 months” also rose, from 50% to 75%.

Richard Reeves, managing director at AOP, said: “The growth of the multi-platform category shows that publishers are pursuing more complex and ambitious revenue streams and moving away from risky eggs-in-one-basket approaches. This talks to the fact publishers are having more big brand conversations and more direct dialogue with advertisers and agencies."

[Read more: Podcast Show 2023 - How creation of ‘narrative culture’ is changing journalism in the UK]

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog