All you can read sales and auditing changes boost digital mag ABC figures

‘All you can read’ magazine services Apple News+, Readly, Kindle Unlimited and Cafeyn

“All you can read” bundle services continue to dominate digital readership for UK magazines, new ABC figures show.

Some 53% of 3.2 million digital magazine ‘sales’ of ABC-audited magazines in 2025 were from all you can read services – down slightly from 55% in 2024.

This means issues of UK magazines that were read on paid-for bundling services like Apple News+, Readly, Kindle Unlimited and Cafeyn.

ABC all you can read sales include any “digital copy that a consumer has purchased and viewed as part of a multi-publication package”.

A view is defined as a minimum of one page of an issue being opened/served onto a device. Only one view per device per issue can be counted.

Publishers do not receive the full cover price for these sales but instead receive a royalty fee based on a Spotify-style revenue share model.

Five out of 116 magazines with digital editions audited by ABC received all of their digital readership from these all you can read services (not including any website audience, which is audited separately).

These include three celebrity magazines: New! (digital readership of 2,645) and OK! (4,880), both owned by Reach, and Bauer’s Heat (45,179, of which 99.6% is all you can read).

A further ten titles received at least 98% of their digital readership from ‘all you can read’, and 21 more received at least 90% of digital sales from these services.

Eleven digital magazine titles audited by ABC did not make themselves available on all you can read services, including The Spectator, The Economist, Key Publishing’s Airfix Model World and Hornby Magazine, and the FT’s Investors Chronicle.

The Economist nonetheless has the biggest digital magazine readership in the UK, with a total of 963,067 purchased copies worldwide.

Other magazines have a fairly even split of digital readership between their own editions and all you can read: Future’s Money Week is 50/50 (23,408 digital sales) while Haymarket’s Classic & Sports Car is 49% all you can read (total digital sales of 5,481).

Apple News, the free pre-loaded app on Apple devices, provides a curation of top stories chosen by editors. It is the paid Apple News+, which is estimated to have 1.7 million subscribers in the UK, that provides access to full magazines and newspapers and shares half of its £12.99 per month subscription revenue with them.

Swedish-founded Readly (£12.99 per month) has 427,200 full-paying subscribers (not just in the UK). French equivalent Cafeyn (£9.99), which is in the process of buying Readly, says it has more than 2.5 million users in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Luxembourg, Italy, Canada, Ireland and the US. Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited (£9.49) features a selection of magazines alongside books and audiobooks.

On average, the combined 110 digital magazine titles included in Press Gazette’s analysis in both 2024 and 2025 saw growth in sales of 12%.

An update to ABC reporting has allowed publishers to include both print and digital copies circulated to the same person, potentially inflating digital percentage change figures.

Just over two-thirds of the digital magazines recorded growth – and 14% saw their digital ABC circulation more than double, potentially due to the reporting changes.

This was a contrast to 2024 when just over half of the digital magazines in our analysis saw a year-on-year circulation decline.

ABC chief executive Simon Redlich noted that although print magazine circulation “showed a gradual decline” in 2025, digital readership “grew strongly, underlining the shift in how audiences access content.”

The biggest decline was at OK!, down 21% to 4,880 digital sales, followed by Immediate’s Easy Cook down 20% to 4,266.

