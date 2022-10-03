'Formidable' former TV news producer Martin Lawson dies aged 68 - Press Gazette

Former TV news producer Martin Lawson has died at the age of 68.

Lawson, whose career included significant periods at the BBC, TV-am, Sky and AP, died on Friday 23 September.

He was also a founding partner of the Carlisle News Agency in the late 1970s, which expanded into Newcastle-Upon-Tyne in the early 80s.

Away from news, he was a huge supporter of music in the north. As owner of the Front Page nightclub in Carlisle, he was instrumental in enticing music legends like Ronnie Scott, Jack Bruce, Steve Marriott and Bert Jansch to the city, as well as championing countless young bands.

In 2020 he published a well-received history of the club, Live at The Front Page.

He set up Paint It Red magazine in Newcastle and a sister record company, signing up fledgling talent and promoting them throughout the region.

John Ryley, head of Sky News, said: “Martin was a formidable journalist playing a big part in building Sky News’ reputation for accurate journalism.

“He was wonderfully direct – and a warm, funny, kind individual who helped steer so many people’s careers in broadcasting.”

Former Sky anchor Lisa Aziz said: “I remember Martin as being such a solid editor and producer to go to for advice as a novice reporter and newsreader back in the day at TV-am and Sky News – often gruff and scary but always right!

“But much more than that, he was funny and kind and had a wonderful way with words… I remember I approached him over an interest to start up a radio station in the UAE some years ago and will never forget his keenness to get involved and support the venture.”

Former CNA reporter Jay Williams, who went on to become a director of South West News Service, said: “Martin was a true one-off. He was a laser-focused news editor, instantly able to detect the intro and gist to the most complex story.

“He was great company and had a fantastically dry sense of humour. He was also a great lover of music – from folk and jazz to rock – and a true champion of music in the north. As many young musicians as cub reporters owe him a debt of gratitude.”

He is survived by his wife Barbara Gibbon, former director of production and operations at Sky Creative.

Pictured: Martin during a visit by the then Prince Charles to the BBC Look North newsroom in the late 1980s