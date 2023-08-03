Trusted Reviews buys Wareable Media Group

Trusted Reviews Ltd has expanded its portfolio of technology websites with the acquisition of Wareable Media Group.

Trusted Reviews currently comprises: Trusted Reviews, Recombu and What Digital Camera Camera. Its new brands comprise: Wareable, The Ambient and Get Sweat Go.

Trusted Reviews’ managing director Chris Dicker said: “I am elated to confirm our acquisition of Wareable Media Group. The team’s vast expertise in wearables and smart home technologies perfectly complements our own, enhancing our commitment to provide the most reliable, detailed, and comprehensive tech reviews to our global audience.

“We are confident that this acquisition will enable us to deliver a superior experience to our audiences, equipping them with the very best insights and advice. As we venture into this new era, we look forward to delivering the highest standards of reviews, grounded in the trusted expertise that has always defined us.”

Trusted Reviews makes its money via affiliate advertising (it takes commission on products sold via its website).

