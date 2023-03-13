Triple awards win for GlobalData’s AI-driven content marketing platform

UK stock market-listed Globaldata Plc has celebrated a third awards win in recent months after picking up a silver prize at the Corporate Content Awards Europe 2023 for its AI-driven content marketing platform.
Run by Communicate magazine, the event celebrates the use of narrative and storytelling techniques in corporate communications across Europe.
GlobalData’s Verdict Media Strategies celebrated a silver win in the Best Use of Data category for its Carroll Technologies Group lead generation and brand awareness campaign. Picking up gold in that category were Cylomedia and TEAM LEWIS.
Ocado picked up the prize for best-branded content publication with Sunday. And Wardour won the award for best use of content with an existing external community for their work with Deutsche Bank.
The latest win for GlobalData follows a Gold win in the Best Content Platform prize at the Content Marketing Awards. The company was also shortlisted in the UK Digital Excellence Awards.
The CMA judges said: “This is an incredibly intelligent high-level platform that sets the stall out for others in the industry.”
GlobalData’s Verdict Media Strategies claims to be “lead generation at its most advanced”. VMS says it “combines smart technology, bespoke content, powerful data and access to an unmatched B2B audience.”
