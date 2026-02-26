Publisher advertising alliance teams up with Microsoft ad-buying platform

Publisher online ad sales coalition Ozone has signed the first deal that gives it visibility on a major buy-side advertising platform.
The deal enables ad-buyers to access Ozone’s online advertising inventory on the Microsoft Media Marketplace, a service used by 13,000 advertising customers.
Ozone represents more than 500 media brands and claims to offer access to a monthly audience of more than 200 million people in the UK and US.
It offers ad buyers a way to target publisher audiences at scale. Because Ozone has access to first-party publisher reader data, it claims to be able to deliver advertising in a more targeted way.
Ozone offers publishers access to more advertisers and is able to charge buyers more because of its audience targeting data.
Ozone chief revenue officer Craig Tuck said: “At Ozone, our mission has always been to provide a credible, premium alternative to the major digital platforms, and making it easy for brands to activate trusted audiences at scale has been key to our success.
“Making Ozone’s audience deals available in Microsoft Media Marketplace creates even more flexibility for clients. Surfacing these deals through Microsoft opens the door for even more brands to experience what we call the connection advantage – delivering the outcomes they need – while ensuring we continue to drive incremental value for our audience-first publisher partners.”
Head of Microsoft Monetize Marcus Rausch said: “Integrating Ozone’s audience deals into the Media Marketplace brings together their premium publisher footprint with Microsoft’s global DSP ecosystem, enabling faster activation, higher attention environments, and more transparent audience quality.”
Ozone Project Ltd is jointly owned by News UK, Reach, Guardian News and Media and Telegraph Media Group. In 2024 it reported turnover of £57.4m (up from £45.1m in 2023).
