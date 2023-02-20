View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. Ads & Marketing
February 20, 2023

Leading UK publishers increase investment in Ozone share advertising platform

News publishers announce new investment in the Ozone Project.

By Dominic Ponsford

The Ozone Project, an online advertising network owned by UK news publishers, has claimed revenue increased by 61% in 2022.

This compares with overall online ad revenue up 7.4% last year according to the Advertising Association.

Ozone is a limited company owned by News UK, Reach, Guardian News and Media and Telegraph Media Group.

It has around 100 staff, sells advertising on behalf of some 35 publishing groups and aims to provide a way for news publishers to compete and offer a similar scale to the likes of Facebook and Google in the UK.

Despite last year’s growth, publishers collectively take a tiny slice of the UK’s estimated £30bn annual advertising economy as compared with Google and Meta. The two tech giants likely made around £10bn ad revenue in the UK last year, around ten times more online revenue than all the UK’s newspaper, magazine and online news publishers combined.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Ozone had more than 400 advertisers in 2022 and claimed an overall reach of 42.4m users per month (Ipsos Iris) equating to 85% of the UK population.

Buzzfeed UK, HuffPost UK, Mumsnet and Autovia are among the latest publishers to sign up to Ozone which sells online display advertising and pre-roll video spots. It also runs the Biddable Management Service, a tool to help small and medium publishers increase their programmatic advertising revenue.

Ozone has announced new investments from its publisher shareholders.

Ozone CEO Damon Reeve said: “We’re delighted to have started 2023 with an even deeper commitment from our founding publishers. The investment enables us to build on the exceptional performance we’ve seen in the past 12 months and focus on delivering better service, products and tools to our advertiser and publisher partners.”

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your corporate email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor