Leading UK publishers increase investment in Ozone share advertising platform

The Ozone Project, an online advertising network owned by UK news publishers, has claimed revenue increased by 61% in 2022.

This compares with overall online ad revenue up 7.4% last year according to the Advertising Association.

Ozone is a limited company owned by News UK, Reach, Guardian News and Media and Telegraph Media Group.

It has around 100 staff, sells advertising on behalf of some 35 publishing groups and aims to provide a way for news publishers to compete and offer a similar scale to the likes of Facebook and Google in the UK.

Related

Despite last year’s growth, publishers collectively take a tiny slice of the UK’s estimated £30bn annual advertising economy as compared with Google and Meta. The two tech giants likely made around £10bn ad revenue in the UK last year, around ten times more online revenue than all the UK’s newspaper, magazine and online news publishers combined.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Ozone had more than 400 advertisers in 2022 and claimed an overall reach of 42.4m users per month (Ipsos Iris) equating to 85% of the UK population.

Buzzfeed UK, HuffPost UK, Mumsnet and Autovia are among the latest publishers to sign up to Ozone which sells online display advertising and pre-roll video spots. It also runs the Biddable Management Service, a tool to help small and medium publishers increase their programmatic advertising revenue.

Ozone has announced new investments from its publisher shareholders.

Ozone CEO Damon Reeve said: “We’re delighted to have started 2023 with an even deeper commitment from our founding publishers. The investment enables us to build on the exceptional performance we’ve seen in the past 12 months and focus on delivering better service, products and tools to our advertiser and publisher partners.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog