View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. Ads & Marketing
June 11, 2024

Future moves into adtech business with solution aimed at publishers

Future Elevate works on a revenue share and payment up-front model.

By Dominic Ponsford

A picture displaying front covers of magazines owned by Future, including Ideal Home, Cycling Weekly, PC Gamer, Country Life and The Week. The picture illustrates a story about Future's 2023 full-year results, in which the company revealed it will make £25m in investments and hire 200 people as part of a bid to drive long-term profitability.
Future brands. Picture: Future

Future plc has launched a new brand called Elevate based around selling its own advertising technology to other publishers.

Future Elevate combines Hybrid (its in-house advertising technology) and Aperture (Future’s audience management platform which is powered by Permutive).

The new brand promises to help publishers sell their online advertising inventory (through programmatic and direct sales) and offers ad-serving technology (such as its own high-impact ad units).

The technology works via a combination of first-party data collected by publishers themselves, third-party cookies and contextual targeting of ads (based on what content readers are seeing).

Future’s ad product and revenue operations director Nick Flood said: “Smaller publishers might not have the operational resources to run an ad stack – we take that all off their hands and allow them to monetise their sites.”

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Elevate charges publishers a fee and also works on a revenue share model.

Content from our partners
Qonqord joins forces with Evolved Media to serve UK publishing market
Qonqord joins forces with Evolved Media to serve UK publishing market
Dominic Ponsford
New technology from EX.CO helps publishers double on-site video revenue
New technology from EX.CO helps publishers double on-site video revenue
Dominic Ponsford
Five ways to fail in media job interviews
Five ways to fail in media job interviews
Amanda Kavanagh

Much premium online advertising is currently enabled by third-party cookies on Google‘s Chrome browser which allow advertisers to target readers based on their previous browsing interests.

Asked whether Elevate is ready for the expected replacement of publisher cookies with Google’s own sandbox technology, Flood said: “We’e been preparing for a future without cookies for the last few years.”

He said Elevate already incorporates publisher first-party data and they have been testing a range of ID partners, who should allow publishers to anonymously identify readers and place them in audience segments for premium ad targeting without the need for cookies.

He said: “There are many months to go but we feel with the expertise we bring we are starting to better understand what works and what doesn’t.”

Sciencealert.com already partners with Future on advertising technology. According to co-founder Fiona MacDonald: “Our partnership with Future has delivered revenue growth year-on-year, enabling our editorial team to focus on publishing timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.”

Future Elevate is a similar proposition to The Ozone Project, which provides a shared advertising platform for many UK online news publishers.

Future runs a stable of 200 mainly specialist publishing brands and in May reported revenue down 3% to £391m in the first half of its financial year. Operating profit was down 19% to £196m.

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor