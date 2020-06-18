Mail publisher Associated Newspapers has paid substantial damages over a “grotesque” libel made against a non-profit Palestinian refugee group in its serialisation of a Jeremy Corbyn biography.

The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online ran extracts from investigative biographer and ex-Panorama reporter Tom Bower’s book Dangerous Hero about the former Labour leader (pictured) in February 2019.

The book, and one of the serialised extracts, contained the claim that the UK-based Palestinian Return Centre – and by extension its chairman Majed Al-Zeer, – was “known to blame the Jews for the Holocaust”.

Carter-Ruck, representing the PRC, said the “grotesque but utterly false” allegation had come from the misreporting in the media of comments made by a member of the audience at an event hosted by the PRC at the House of Lords in 2016.

The PRC publicly condemned the comments after the event.

The lawyers said: “Neither Mr Bower, the Mail nor Harper Collins (the publisher of the book) saw fit to properly verify the true position, nor to put the allegation to the PRC prior to publication.”

Carter-Ruck announced today that Associated Newspapers has paid substantial damages and costs to PRC and Al-Zeer after it published a correction and apology in March.

Harper Collins and Bower have already withdrawn the allegation, explaining that the author had relied on a contemporaneous newspaper report of the incident that had not been amended or corrected.

The claim will not appear in the paperback or any other future editions of Bower’s book.

Picture: Reuters/Hannah McKay