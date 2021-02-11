UK magazine circulation figures fell by an average of 6% year-on-year in 2020, according to the latest ABC figures.
Newsstand sales of many magazines were hit by the Covid-19 lockdowns closing non-essential retail and restricting travel, but subscriptions for some brands soared.
The 6% average decline was worked out using every magazine title whose latest circulation was published in ABC’s biannual report on Thursday.
For some titles it uses full-year figures while others are July to December only. The figures include digital editions where applicable and some include non-UK circulations where specified.
Among the hardest-hit were ES Magazine, the Evening Standard’s free weekly lifestyle title which paused publication for six months and returned in September. It returned with a weekly distribution of under 200,000 compared to 357,606 in the second half of 2019.
Slimming World Magazine saw its circulation fall by 36% between July and December while Bauer’s Heat and Closer saw decline of 35% and 32% respectively. Bauer pointed to 40% year-on-year subscription growth at Closer and digital growth of 42%, adding that Heat had digital growth of 86%.
Chris Duncan, Bauer Media UK’s chief executive of UK publishing, noted that these ABC results “cover a period of extraordinary disruption” for both readers and retailers.
Meanwhile in the second half of the year The Week Junior, published by Dennis, grew by 37% – potentially down to need for home schooling during lockdown.
The home and food genres performed well in general, with Garden Answers growing by 35%, BBC Gardeners’ World by 31%, Landscape by 28%, food magazine Olive by a quarter, and Garden News by 18%.
In current affairs, The Big Issue and The Spectator grew by 13% and 11% respectively – the former despite having to change business model when its vendors were stopped from selling it on the streets.
More analysis of the 2020 magazine ABCs to follow on pressgazette.co.uk.
UK magazine circulation 2020: News & current affairs
|Publication
|Publisher
|UK and ROI total ABC total
|Year-on-year % change
|Free copies
|Months in audit period
|Private Eye
|Pressdram Ltd
|224,937
|-1%
|6
|The Economist*
|The Economist Newspaper Ltd
|126,535
|-20%
|6
|The Week*
|Dennis Publishing Limited
|126,055
|-7%
|3,676
|6
|The Week Junior
|Dennis Publishing Limited
|94,687
|37%
|6,814
|6
|The Spectator
|Spectator (1828) Ltd
|79,723
|11%
|2,579
|12
|BBC History Magazine
|Immediate Media Company
|58,138
|-7%
|12
|New Scientist
|New Scientist Limited
|51,559
|-21%
|246
|12
|The Oldie
|Oldie Publications Ltd
|44,208
|0%
|1
|6
|Time Magazine
|Time Magazine UK Ltd
|31,934
|-40%
|6,367
|12
|MoneyWeek
|Dennis Publishing Limited
|31,573
|-11%
|1,401
|6
|New Statesman
|New Statesman Ltd
|30,333
|-7%
|5,055
|12
|Prospect
|Prospect Publishing Ltd
|27,375
|-30%
|1,556
|12
|The Critic
|Locomotive 6960 Ltd
|19,422
|10,704
|2
|BBC Sky at Night
|Immediate Media Company
|17,011
|9%
|12
|What Franchise
|Aceville Publications Ltd
|13,346
|6%
|13,307
|12
* The Economist and The Week digital publications are counted separately: The Economist is 150,421 in the UK and The Week is 29,827.
[Read more: New Statesman celebrates 40-year paid-for sales record]
UK magazine circulation: Entertainment/tech/men’s lifestyle
|Publication
|Publisher
|UK and ROI total ABC total
|Year-on-year % change
|Free copies
|Months in audit period
|Time Out
|Time Out Magazine Ltd
|310,736
|1%
|310,254
|6
|GQ
|Conde Nast Publications Ltd
|89,189
|0%
|30,821
|12
|Men’s Health
|Hearst UK
|88,023
|-20%
|6,573
|12
|Empire
|Bauer Media
|61,422
|-13%
|1,275
|12
|The Big Issue
|Big Issue Ltd
|47,973
|13%
|12
|Viz Comic
|Dennis Publishing Limited
|40,244
|-5%
|18
|12
|Wired
|Conde Nast Publications Ltd
|37,191
|2%
|11,920
|12
|Mojo
|Bauer Media
|32,224
|3%
|927
|12
|BBC Science Focus
|Immediate Media Company
|30,430
|-16%
|12
|Classic Rock
|Future Publishing Ltd
|23,421
|-8%
|12
|Total Film
|Future Publishing Ltd
|20,148
|-21%
|12
|What Hi-Fi Sound & Vision
|Future Publishing Ltd
|19,033
|-6%
|1,127
|12
|T3
|Future Publishing Ltd
|18,386
|-21%
|12
|BBC Music Magazine
|Immediate Media Company
|12,724
|-8%
|12
|Doctor Who Magazine
|Panini UK
|12,624
|-6%
|136
|12
|Fortean Times
|Dennis Publishing Limited
|11,158
|-1%
|47
|12
|The Big Issue South West
|The Big Issue South West Ltd
|9,970
|-15%
|12
|Big Issue North
|The Big Life Company Ltd
|9,770
|-11%
|12
|Sight and Sound
|British Film Institute
|9,542
|-7%
|630
|12
|Gramophone
|MA Music Leisure & Travel Ltd
|9,404
|-6%
|107
|12
|The Big Issue in Scotland
|The Big Issue in Scotland Ltd
|6,250
|-20%
|12
|Big Issue Cymru
|The Big Issue Cymru Ltd
|3,667
|-26%
|12
UK magazine circulation: TV listings
|Publication
|Publisher
|UK and ROI total ABC total
|Year-on-year % change
|Free copies
|Months in audit period
|TV Choice
|Bauer Media
|1,041,826
|-5%
|6
|What’s on TV
|Future Publishing Ltd
|689,427
|-10%
|12
|Radio Times
|Immediate Media Company
|496,965
|-6%
|6
|TV Times
|Future Publishing Ltd
|126,437
|-10%
|12
|Total TV Guide
|Bauer Media
|84,019
|-5%
|6
|TV & Satellite Week
|Future Publishing Ltd
|77,545
|-9%
|12
|Inside Soap
|Hearst UK
|69,704
|-13%
|12
Women’s interest/lifestyle
|Publication
|Publisher
|UK and ROI total ABC total
|Year-on-year % change
|Free copies
|Months in audit period
|Tesco Magazine
|Cedar Communications Limited
|1,913,746
|-1%
|1,913,746
|6
|ASDA Magazine
|Hearst UK
|1,825,000
|2%
|1,825,000
|12
|Waitrose & Partners Food
|John Brown
|665,877
|-2%
|665,877
|6
|Good Housekeeping
|Hearst UK
|410,241
|-2%
|1,178
|12
|Stylist
|The Stylist Group Ltd
|404,614
|0%
|401,569
|6
|Take a Break
|Bauer Media
|365,869
|-11%
|6
|Slimming World Magazine
|Miles-Bramwell Executive Services Ltd
|315,026
|-36%
|26,445
|6
|Woman & Home
|Future Publishing Ltd
|209,017
|-17%
|3,492
|12
|Prima
|Hearst UK
|207,766
|-3%
|12
|WI life
|Wi Enterprises Ltd
|200,430
|-4%
|12
|Woman’s Weekly
|Future Publishing Ltd
|189,263
|-9%
|12
|BBC Good Food
|Immediate Media Company
|186,036
|8%
|6
|ES Magazine
|Evening Standard Limited
|183554
|-0.49
|183554
|6
|Yours
|Bauer Media
|177,121
|-19%
|135
|6
|Take a Break Monthly
|Bauer Media
|169,918
|-1%
|6
|Country Living
|Hearst UK
|169,114
|2%
|1,101
|12
|Cosmopolitan
|Hearst UK
|167,654
|-14%
|49,657
|12
|Vogue
|Conde Nast Publications Ltd
|164,231
|1%
|37,988
|12
|That’s Life
|Bauer Media
|155,859
|-9%
|6
|Chat
|Future Publishing Ltd
|147,162
|-12%
|12
|Bella
|Bauer Media
|140,171
|-4%
|1,975
|6
|The People’s Friend
|DC Thomson Media
|135,627
|-4%
|379
|12
|HELLO!
|Hello! Ltd
|131,458
|-21%
|1,691
|12
|Red
|Hearst UK
|127,043
|-18%
|6,367
|12
|Ideal Home
|Future Publishing Ltd
|109,484
|-5%
|5,000
|12
|Sainsbury’s Magazine
|Seven C3
|106,876
|-16%
|11,064
|12
|Closer
|Bauer Media
|103,781
|-32%
|4,616
|6
|Woman
|Future Publishing Ltd
|102,431
|-11%
|12
|Harrods Magazine
|Harrods Ltd
|98,326
|-7%
|105,497
|12
|Elle (U.K.)
|Hearst UK
|96,355
|-16%
|51,523
|12
|New!
|Reach Magazines Publishing plc
|96,106
|-28%
|4,946
|12
|Woman’s Own
|Future Publishing Ltd
|94,581
|-12%
|12
|House & Garden
|Conde Nast Publications Ltd
|93,845
|1%
|25,435
|12
|Women’s Health
|Hearst UK
|88,840
|-28%
|5,758
|12
|Harper’s Bazaar
|Hearst UK
|84,361
|-17%
|46,208
|12
|House Beautiful
|Hearst UK
|84,342
|-4%
|1,076
|12
|Your Home
|Immediate Media Company
|83,374
|-7%
|962
|12
|Real People
|Hearst UK
|83,360
|-14%
|12
|OK! Magazine
|Reach Magazines Publishing plc
|83,222
|-26%
|12
|Best
|Hearst UK
|83,143
|-17%
|12
|Grazia
|Bauer Media
|79,670
|-19%
|11,061
|6
|My Weekly
|DC Thomson Media
|72,533
|-6%
|1,431
|12
|Heat
|Bauer Media
|70,504
|-35%
|5,332
|6
|Love It!
|ACH Publishing
|69,320
|-10%
|6
|Tatler
|Conde Nast Publications Ltd
|68,347
|-3%
|36,096
|12
|Style at Home
|Future Publishing Ltd
|64,418
|13%
|12
|Pick Me Up
|Future Publishing Ltd
|62,325
|-16%
|12
|Homes & Gardens
|Future Publishing Ltd
|59,819
|-18%
|11,465
|12
|Platinum
|DC Thomson Media
|58,690
|15,940
|12
|25 Beautiful Homes
|Future Publishing Ltd
|52,913
|3%
|12
|Country Homes and Interiors
|Future Publishing Ltd
|52,123
|-3%
|12
|HELLO! Fashion
|Hello! Ltd
|51,240
|-25%
|369
|12
|delicious
|Eye to Eye Media Ltd
|51,197
|-6%
|6
|Vanity Fair
|Conde Nast Publications Ltd
|47,798
|-4%
|24,564
|12
|Living etc
|Future Publishing Ltd
|44,694
|-3%
|12
|HomeStyle
|Immediate Media Company
|44,443
|-12%
|1,154
|12
|Elle Decoration
|Hearst UK
|41,311
|-13%
|1,010
|12
|World Of Interiors
|Conde Nast Publications Ltd
|36,055
|-1%
|10,030
|12
|Olive
|Immediate Media Company
|33,360
|24%
|215
|6
|BBC Easy Cook
|Immediate Media Company
|25,064
|-2%
|6
|Period Living
|Future Publishing Ltd
|24,774
|2%
|12
|The English Home – UK Edition
|The Chelsea Magazine Company Ltd
|24,711
|-6%
|1,868
|12
|Homes & Antiques
|Immediate Media Company
|23,879
|-7%
|12
|BBC Home Cooking Series
|Immediate Media Company
|22,233
|-10%
|6
|Real Homes
|Future Publishing Ltd
|22,018
|3%
|12
|The Lady
|The Lady
|20,893
|-7%
|1,662
|12
|Homes & Interiors Scotland
|Peebles Media Group Ltd
|9,554
|-22%
|602
|12
|Ireland’s Homes Interiors and Living Magazine
|Ireland’s Homes Interiors and Living Magazine
|7,638
|28%
|42
|12
|All Ireland Kitchen Guide
|Ireland’s Homes Interiors and Living Magazine
|2,770
|41%
|12
Leisure interests inc home, sport & motoring
|Publication
|Publisher
|UK and ROI total ABC total
|Year-on-year % change
|Free copies
|Months in audit period
|The National Trust Magazine
|National Trust
|2,676,535
|2%
|12
|Nature’s Home
|RSPB
|585,638
|-3%
|12
|English Heritage Members Magazine
|Immediate Media Company
|445,521
|0%
|12
|Waitrose & Partners Health
|John Brown
|444,150
|0%
|444,150
|12
|The Garden
|RHS Media
|440,565
|0%
|12
|My VIP (Pets at Home Magazine)
|John Brown
|357,844
|-26%
|357,844
|12
|Caravan and Motorhome Club Magazine
|Caravan and Motorhome Club
|347,570
|0%
|12
|Camping and Caravanning
|Camping & Caravanning Club Ltd
|298,367
|-1%
|12
|BBC Gardeners’ World
|Immediate Media Company
|216,663
|31%
|6
|Saga Magazine
|Saga Publishing Ltd
|212,689
|-6%
|4,925
|6
|Boundless
|Motoring & Leisure Services Ltd
|178,365
|-8%
|12
|Shooting and Conservation
|The British Association for Shooting and Conservation
|133,235
|-1%
|12
|British Horse
|Redactive Publishing Limited
|96,050
|4%
|12
|Waterlife
|Think Publishing
|85,260
|-6%
|12
|Conde Nast Traveller
|Conde Nast Publications Ltd
|70,182
|4%
|32,839
|12
|Garden Answers
|Bauer Media
|58,142
|35%
|112
|6
|Runner’s World
|Hearst UK
|52,471
|-10%
|127
|12
|BBC Top Gear Magazine
|BBC Worldwide
|49,375
|-31%
|2,308
|12
|National Geographic Traveller
|APL Media
|45,997
|-2%
|14,273
|12
|Motor Cycle News
|Bauer Media
|43,230
|-10%
|218
|12
|London Review of Books
|LRB Limited
|41,873
|11%
|4,154
|12
|Garden News
|Bauer Media
|39,587
|18%
|107
|6
|Car
|Bauer Media
|38,196
|11%
|312
|12
|BBC Countryfile Magazine
|Immediate Media Company
|37,602
|-5%
|12
|Country Walking
|Bauer Media
|36,950
|12%
|148
|12
|Landscape
|Bauer Media
|35,881
|28%
|44
|12
|Country Life
|Future Publishing Ltd
|35,273
|-2%
|2,018
|12
|Countryside
|The National Farmers Union
|34,254
|-3%
|9,006
|12
|Auto Express
|Dennis Publishing Limited
|33,478
|-7%
|176
|12
|Today’s Golfer
|Bauer Media
|33,346
|-10%
|235
|12
|What Car?
|Haymarket Consumer Media
|33,207
|-15%
|57
|12
|Classic & Sports Car
|Haymarket Consumer Media
|31,090
|-10%
|551
|12
|Steam Railway
|Bauer Media
|30,291
|-4%
|119
|12
|Practical Classics and Car Restorer
|Bauer Media
|29,749
|-12%
|216
|12
|Match of the Day
|Immediate Media Company
|28,440
|-12%
|12
|Bike
|Bauer Media
|27,655
|-3%
|241
|12
|Land & Business
|Redactive Publishing Limited
|27,296
|-6%
|12
|Gardens Illustrated
|Immediate Media Company
|26,568
|2%
|12
|Modern Gardens
|Bauer Media
|24,158
|-9%
|63
|12
|BBC Wildlife
|Immediate Media Company
|23,830
|-12%
|12
|The English Garden – UK Edition
|The Chelsea Magazine Company Ltd
|23,798
|-3%
|1,379
|12
|Ride
|Bauer Media
|23,741
|-12%
|135
|12
|Cycling Plus
|Immediate Media Company
|23,438
|-5%
|12
|Evo
|Dennis Publishing Limited
|22,863
|-15%
|829
|12
|Hornby Magazine
|Key Publishing Ltd
|22,838
|-3%
|12
|Horse & Hound
|Future Publishing Ltd
|22,666
|-14%
|12
|Classic Bike
|Bauer Media
|22,398
|-12%
|155
|12
|Four Four Two
|Future Publishing Ltd
|22,128
|-26%
|12
|Classic Car Weekly
|Bauer Media
|20,052
|-6%
|265
|12
|The Field
|Future Publishing Ltd
|19,906
|-10%
|12
|Classic Cars
|Bauer Media
|19,758
|-17%
|315
|12
|Model Rail
|Bauer Media
|19,619
|-4%
|123
|12
|Scots Magazine
|DC Thomson Media
|19,592
|-3%
|1,299
|12
|Autocar
|Haymarket Consumer Media
|19,531
|-16%
|330
|12
|Mountain Biking UK
|Immediate Media Company
|18,765
|1%
|12
|Angling Times
|Bauer Media
|18,424
|-5%
|104
|12
|Octane
|Dennis Publishing Limited
|17,950
|-12%
|1,718
|12
|Trout & Salmon
|Bauer Media
|17,872
|9%
|156
|12
|Improve Your Coarse Fishing
|Bauer Media
|17,807
|-1%
|97
|12
|Rail
|Bauer Media
|17,493
|-8%
|263
|12
|Trail
|Bauer Media
|17,178
|-9%
|103
|12
|Land Rover Owner International
|Bauer Media
|16,955
|-15%
|248
|12
|Dalesman
|Country Publications Ltd
|16,936
|-7%
|88
|12
|Cyclist
|Dennis Publishing Limited
|16,779
|-1%
|106
|12
|Bird Watching
|Bauer Media
|16,359
|9%
|200
|12
|Homebuilding & Renovating
|Future Publishing Ltd
|15,626
|-10%
|12
|Motor Sport
|Motor Sport Magazine Ltd
|15,487
|-22%
|661
|12
|Practical Sportsbikes
|Bauer Media
|14,087
|-17%
|118
|12
|Airliner World
|Key Publishing Ltd
|13,683
|-14%
|12
|Scottish Field
|Wyvex Media Ltd
|13,485
|-12%
|182
|12
|Practical Boat Owner
|Future Publishing Ltd
|12,201
|12
|Build It
|Castle Media Ltd
|11,381
|-8%
|3,504
|12
|Airfix Model World
|Key Publishing Ltd
|10,268
|10%
|12
|Yachting Monthly
|Future Publishing Ltd
|10,060
|-15%
|12
|RPS Journal
|The Royal Photographic Society
|9,226
|-3%
|12
|SelfBuild & Design
|Waterways World Ltd
|9,206
|-12%
|1,282
|12
|Motor Boat & Yachting
|Future Publishing Ltd
|6,301
|-15%
|12
|Yachting World
|Future Publishing Ltd
|4,541
|-12%
|12
|The English Garden – North America Edition
|The Chelsea Magazine Company Ltd
|12
Children’s magazines
|Publication
|Publisher
|UK and ROI total ABC total
|Year-on-year % change
|Free copies
|Months in audit period
|Peppa Pig Bag-o-Fun
|Redan Publishing Ltd
|62,743
|-5%
|6
|Frozen
|Immediate Media Company
|57,939
|0%
|6
|First News
|First News (UK) Ltd
|57,633
|-7%
|4,759
|12
|LEGO Special Series
|Immediate Media Company
|50,314
|22%
|6
|CBeebies Special
|Immediate Media Company
|49,681
|3%
|6
|LEGO NINJAGO
|Immediate Media Company
|49,564
|-11%
|6
|Fun to Learn – Peppa Pig
|Redan Publishing Ltd
|47,284
|10%
|6
|CBeebies Magazine
|Immediate Media Company
|46,792
|-2%
|6
|The Beano
|DC Thomson Media
|43,971
|9%
|494
|12
|Pokemon
|Immediate Media Company
|43,438
|3%
|6
|Fun to Learn – Friends
|Redan Publishing Ltd
|40,929
|5%
|6
|Top of the Pops
|Immediate Media Company
|40,856
|-3%
|6
|LEGO Star Wars
|Immediate Media Company
|40,773
|6
|CBeebies Art
|Immediate Media Company
|38,309
|-2%
|6
|PJ Masks
|Immediate Media Company
|38,132
|24%
|6
|Girl Talk
|Immediate Media Company
|37,986
|5%
|6
|LEGO CiTY
|Immediate Media Company
|34,256
|-8%
|6
|Andy’s Amazing Adventures
|Immediate Media Company
|34,191
|-5%
|6
|LEGO Super Hero Legends
|Immediate Media Company
|33,946
|6
|Hatchimals
|Immediate Media Company
|32,800
|8%
|6
|Sparkle World
|Redan Publishing Ltd
|29,605
|9%
|6
|Mega
|Immediate Media Company
|29,590
|3%
|6
|Frozen Funtime
|Immediate Media Company
|29,116
|-7%
|6
|Fun to Learn – Favourites
|Redan Publishing Ltd
|27,972
|3%
|6
|Disney Princess Create & Collect
|Immediate Media Company
|23,122
|6
|Baby Shark
|Immediate Media Company
|22,393
|6
|Disney Stars
|Immediate Media Company
|22,143
|-32%
|6
|Girl Talk Art
|Immediate Media Company
|21,011
|-5%
|6
|Ultimate
|Immediate Media Company
|20,210
|6
|LEGO Disney Princess
|Immediate Media Company
|18,190
|6
|Activity Series
|Immediate Media Company
|18,104
|8%
|6
|Hey Duggee
|Immediate Media Company
|13,231
|7%
|6
|Mr Tumble Something Special
|Immediate Media Company
|9,828
|-37%
|6
2 thoughts on “UK magazine circulations for 2020: Full breakdown shows average 6% year-on-year drop”
