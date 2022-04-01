Krishnan Guru-Murthy to be Channel 4 News' main anchor - Press Gazette

Krishnan Guru-Murthy will be Channel 4 News’ next main anchor following the departure of long-serving Jon Snow at the end of 2021.

The broadcaster also said it is searching for a Leeds-based presenter to co-present the channel’s news programme, which is produced by ITN, from the North.

Snow’s role will be shared out among the current presenting team and build on their individual specialisms.

Lead anchor will be Guru-Murthy, who will remain based in London, retains his other presenting roles on show Unreported World and weekly podcast Ways to Change the World, and will continue to host the channel’s live debates.

Presenter Cathy Newman is assuming the additional title of investigations editor.

It follows her work last year with the channel’s investigations team on UK abuse claims relating to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. In 2017 Newman reported an investigation into the late QC John Smyth, who was alleged to have abused numerous young men.

Europe editor and presenter Matt Frei, who recently returned from a stint reporting from Ukraine, is becoming the programme’s main foreign presenter.

[Read more: Channel 4 News reaches record social media audience with Ukraine war explainers]

Looking ahead, the channel said it will advertise for a Leeds-based presenter “to increase the scope and ambition of its news coverage across the UK”.

Channel 4 News said it hopes to have around 15 staff in the city, which “will become a home for digital and specialist output”.

Newman presented the programme from Leeds for the first time last week, which she described as a “moment of Channel 4 News history”.

The BBC revealed this week that it would finish its current wave of journalist relocations out of London by September.

Channel 4 News editor Esme Wren, who recently joined from Newsnight, said: “This line up is built around the strength and specialisms of the current presenting team, while the expanded presenting and production presence in Leeds means we can better reflect interests and concerns from all over the country.”

She praised Guru-Murthy as “one of the pre-eminent communicators of his generation with an unparalleled combination of authority and accessibility”.

Wren added that Newman is “one of the most tenacious story-getters working in TV news today” while Frei is “acclaimed for his insightful and engaging approach to the global issues shaping our future”.

[Read more: Lockdown Lowdown – Krishnan Guru-Murthy says broadcasters are failing to find and promote diverse talent]

Channel 4 also said social affairs editor and presenter Jackie Long “will remain a key part of the presenting team” and will also “front audience programmes and specials to build on her groundbreaking reports in areas such as domestic abuse and youth violence”.

Channel 4 head of news and current affairs Louisa Compton said the appointments “show our increasing commitment to groundbreaking investigations and foreign reporting”.

“Additionally, Channel 4 News becoming the first British network broadcaster to regularly co-present from two locations demonstrates our commitment to serving audiences from right across the UK and reflecting their cares and concerns…”

Fatima Manji and Ayshah Tull will continue in their roles as journalists and presenters.

Pictures: Channel 4