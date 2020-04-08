Journalism Matters: Help Press Gazette highlight the best journalism of the coronavirus crisis

While much of the world has gone into “pause” mode to curb the spread of coronavirus, many journalists have gone into overdrive as they scramble to cover the biggest story of their lives.

There has also been an explosion of innovation as many publishers have changed rapidly in the face of enormous economic disruption.

Press Gazette and our parent company NS Media Group today launches a bid to record this important moment in our industry’s history with a global survey called Journalism Matters: Excellence in Reporting Coronavirus. href="https://meed.com/

The aim of the project is to highlight the crucial work done by journalists around the world to inform the public about the coronavirus pandemic and help curb the spread of this disease.

We also want to provide a way to quickly share best practice so that the news industry can learn lessons about how to weather the storm.

The survey is free to enter and only takes a few minutes.

It is open to those working in the news industry and elsewhere but recommendations will go through to an expert judging panel of independent senior journalists for moderation.

Selected journalism can be from any media sector, including: national press, regional press, B2B, broadcast (TV/radio), digital news, magazines and news/picture agencies.

As coronavirus is a global pandemic Press Gazette is keen to share best practice from across the world – not just our home market of the UK.

We are highlighting great journalism about the coronavirus crisis across eight categories:

Editorial innovation and product launches

Investigations

Exclusive news stories

Data journalism

Breaking news/live blogs

Comment/opinion

Podcast/radio

Video/TV

Those making submissions (and the moderation panel) are asked to rate submitted work on:

Journalistic skill and rigour

Innovation

Revelation and originality

Serving the public interest.

The highlighted work will be profiled in the week starting 20 April 2020 and showcased as the best of the best from this tumultuous period for the news industry and the world.

The deadline for submissions is midnight on Wednesday 15 April 2020.